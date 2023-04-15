How to Watch NCAA Gymnastics National Championship 2023 Online

The NCAA Gymnastics National Championships will take place on Saturday, April 15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The national championship (4 p.m. ET start time) will both be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include a main broadcast and separate broadcasts for each apparatus for the national championship, plus it has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games/events on ABC) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN2, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championship 2023 Preview

The four teams advancing from the semifinals are No. 1 seed Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Utah and No. 6 LSU. Eight teams competed with four in each session, and the top four have moved on to the Championship. This competition will be the culmination of a three day event.

Reigning national champion Oklahoma is the favorite to win again this year, and for good reason. The Sooners’ Olivia Trautman earned a 9.95 in the vault in the semifinals, winning the event. It was floor that put the Sooners over the top, however. Audrey Davis scored a 9.9, Ragan Smith notched a 9.925, Jordan Bowers scored a 9.95 and Danielle Sievers contributed with a 9.9375 mark.

“I was super happy with the routine I hit tonight,” Trautman said after her performance in the semis. “After me and Jenna made that mistake last week, we did a lot of numbers in the gym, going back to all the basics and just the little things that we know that we needed to get better on. … Tonight we just came in with confidence and trusted our training that we did throughout the week and I’m just super proud of her and proud of myself.”

Utah has been a pleasant surprise, defeating Oklahoma and powerhouse UCLA in uneven bars to make it into the championship round.

“Just continue to be impressed with this group of athletes,” Utah head coach Tom Farden said after his squad’s performance in the semis. “With their competitive spirit and their ability to dig deep and never give up. To turn a corner and really push. It was evident tonight. This is the grittiest win in my time at Utah. Definitely.”

In addition to team events, there will also be four individuals competing for the all-around title and 16 specialists competing for event titles. Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Trinity Thomas (UF), Haleigh Bryant (LSU), Jordan Bowers (OU) and Leanne Wong (UF) are among the top contenders in the all-around. Chiles is the favorite on bars, while Utah’s Maile O’Keefe is a favorite to win top honors on the beam.

Bart Conner, Kathy Johnson Clarke and Samantha Peszek will provide the commentary for the event.