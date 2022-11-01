Where to Watch Gymnastics World Championships 2022 in USA

The finals of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships kick off on Tuesday, November 1 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Pacific times on NBC Sports and Peacock.

In the United States, the only televised coverage of the event will be a highlights show on NBC on Saturday at Noon ET, but you can watch a live stream of every event on Tuesday (Women’s Team Final, 2:15 p.m. ET), Wednesday (Men’s Team Final, 1:25 p.m. ET), Thursday (Women’s All-Aaround, 2:30 p.m. ET), Friday (Men’s All-Around, 1:45 p.m. ET), Saturday (Apparatus Finals, 9:15 a.m. ET) and Sunday (Apparatus Finals, 8:15 a.m. ET) on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Gymnastics World Championships 2022 Preview

The qualifying rounds for the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, took place on Saturday, October 29, Sunday, October 30 and Monday, October 31.

The schedule for the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships finals is as follows:

Tuesday, November 1: Women’s team final

Wednesday, November 2: Men’s team final

Thursday, November 3: Women’s all-around

Friday, November 4: Men’s all-around

Saturday, November 5: Apparatus finals (men’s floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings; women’s vault, uneven bars)

Sunday, November 6: Apparatus finals (men’s vault, parallel bars, high bar; women’s balance beam, floor exercise)

It is the first time in 10 years the U.S. women’s team will be without Simone Biles. Suni Lee, the women’s all-around winner from the 2021 Summer Olympics, is also sitting out this year.

Instead, the women who will be representing the U.S. are Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, and Skye Blakely. The women will be gunning for first place, while the men’s team will be battling for third with Great Britain (because the top two spots will almost assuredly go to China and Japan). The men’s team representatives include Brody Malone, Donnell Whittenburg, Stephen Nedoroscik, Asher Hong and Colt Walker. The top three men’s and women’s teams at Worlds will earn five-member team berths to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

After the U.S. championships, Chiles tweeted, “Welp!! After trying 4 times to make a worlds team my time is finally now!!! Words can’t explain how happy I am right now!! Thank you to everyone for all the love and support and see y’all in LIVERPOOL.”

In an interview with Inside Gymnastics Magazine, Jones said that it felt “absolutely amazing” to come out and nail her routines at the U.S. championships.

“Absolutely amazing … I’ve been wanting to showcase and hit it four for four so far and so far everything’s gone great,” said Jones, adding, “Definitely bars [was my best routine]. I’ve been trying to hit a perfection bar routine, I’m all about perfection, especially my bar routine, so it felt great to get out there and hit my bar routine tonight.”

Jones added in an interview with NBC Sports about qualifying for worlds, “Awesome. It feels amazing. This has been my biggest dream for a long time now and my biggest goal since I came back, so I’m just excited.”

