How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online

The updated “Halloween” franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis is coming to an end with the appropriately titled “Halloween Ends,” which premieres on Friday, October 14. It will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service.

‘Halloween Ends’ Preview

“Halloween Ends” is the third and final film in the “H40” group of movies that began in 2018 film “Halloween.” This trilogy marks Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers appearing for the final time in the franchise that boasts 13 films. These three films are a continuation of the first film’s storyline, leaving out the events of films two, four, five, sixth, the “H20” films and Rob Zombie’s remake.

The Universal Pictures press release teases of this fourth and final installment:

Four years after the events of last year’s “Halloween Kills,” Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

In an interview for the electronic press kit sent to journalists, star Jamie Lee Curtis reveals why she agreed to re-join the franchise in 2018 and teases what the final film is about.

“The reason I did the 2018 movie was because of the psychological state that they wrote [Laurie] in … I was so impressed with the fact that they were honoring the trauma that had occurred in her life, that that was a real result of what happens if you are attacked when you are 17 years old and you get no help. I thought that that gave her a lot of respect as a character” said Curtis.

As for “Halloween Ends,” she says that Laurie is going to be put through the wringer one final time.

“The people that loved the first two of this new trilogy will understand that this is a woman who was committed to one idea — that Michael Myers would come back and that she should be prepared for him,” said Curtis. “No one would listen to her and it was at the cost of her entire family. Her daughter wouldn’t talk to her, her granddaughter barely talked to her, people thought she was crazy.”

She continued, “By the end of the second movie, this horrific night on Halloween night, 40 years after the 1978 movie, Michael has come back and he has wreaked havoc and Laurie has suffered the ultimate lost, which is her daughter. And Laurie is just… I mean, it’s hard to imagine how you would refer to that.

“This movie takes place four years later and Laurie Strode has been given a chance at some mental health help. She has been given some trauma therapy, she has been given grief counseling. And clearly, there is a moment where when people have suffered such horrific losses, there’s really a choice of do I live or do I die? And if I’m going to live, I’m going to live openly. I must try to have a life.”

Curtis went on to add that at the beginning of “Halloween Ends,” Laurie finds herself trying to pick up the pieces, just to have all of her hope dashed one last time.

“At the beginning of the movie, we’re meeting Laurie Strode four years after her daughter has been killed very quietly trying to have a personal life. She lives with her granddaughter. Then we take her up that hope hill for just the beginning of the movie and then of course, Michael comes back and all of tha thope gets dashed,” said Curtis.

