How to Watch Hard Knocks Cowboys 2021 Online for Free

For its 16th season, “Hard Knocks” is going back to Dallas for its third season following the Cowboys.

If you don't have cable, you'll be able to watch new episodes of "Hard Knocks" via HBO Max after it airs on HBO

“Hard Knocks premiered in 2001 and since then, it has featured the Dallas Cowboys twice, in season two in 2002 and in season four in 2008. Now for the upcoming 16th season, the show heads back to the Lonestar State to follow a season with America’s team once again.

The HBO press release teases, “HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. This season chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise.”

“The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world,” Ken Rodgers, vice president, and senior coordinating producer at NFL Films, said in a statement when “Hard Knocks” announced it was heading back to Dallas.

He continued, “Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for ‘Hard Knocks.’ This year, their high-profile status as ‘America’s Team’ is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can’t thank [Jerry] Jones and [Mike] McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas.”

At a preseason press conference, McCarthy revealed that he was shocked and excited when he heard the news that his team would be featured on the new season of “Hard Knocks.”

“I just got to be honest, I about wrecked my truck when Jerry [Jones] called me,” McCarthy said (via KSAT). “I was driving through a rainstorm, and once I got back on the road… I’m all in. I’m excited about it.”

According to the NFL’s official website, the storylines to watch for during this five-episode series include Dak Prescott’s return after his horrific ankle injury last season; if the Cowboys’ defense can climb out of the NFL’s cellar; if running back Ezekiel Elliott can bounce back after a dismal 2020; and if head coach Mike McCarthy can turn the team around after they went 6-10 in 2020 and finished third in the terrible NFC East. The Cowboys missed the playoffs both of its first two seasons of “Hard Knocks” — will the third time be the charm?

“Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.