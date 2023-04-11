Heat vs Hawks Play-In Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will clash on Tuesday, April 11 in one of two Eastern Conference play-in games.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT.

Hawks vs Heat Preview

The winner of this game will take the No. 7 playoff seed in the East and will move on to face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. The loser of this game will face the winner of the No. 9 seed Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 seed Chicago Bulls matchup with the hopes of nabbing the eighth and final seed in the East.

Atlanta finished the regular season with a 41-41 record. Led by 24-year-point guard Trae Young, who averaged a double-double this season (26.2 points, 10.2 assists), the Hawks averaged 118.5 points a game while shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown.

The Heat finished as the No. 7 seed in the East with a 43-38 mark. Forward Jimmy Butler led Miami in scoring with 22.9 points a game, and Butler also led the team in assist, dishing out 5.3 per contest. Miami was an NBA-best 33-22 in clutch games this year, and after going to the conference finals last year, their up and down campaign has been a bit of a disappointment. Still, the Heat are never a team to overlook.

“Maybe this is the path for this group,” Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra said about competing in the play-in. “That’s the way I look at it. We’re a dangerous team. We’re finding our health, we’re getting a confidence about how we’re playing. So when you say you want to embrace this type of competition and this opportunity, that’s what it means. It’s competition at it’s highest form and it’s a new experience. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

The Hawks closed out their regular season by resting all five of their starters and losing in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers, 136-131. Atlanta committed 20 turnovers and shot just over 30% from downtown in the loss, which head coach Quin Snyder says didn’t accurately represent who his team is on the court.

“Obviously, the postseason is where your focus is,” Snyder said, per ESPN. “We need to make sure we do what we need to do as far as our guys being rested. At the same time, we shouldn’t let tonight’s game be some dramatic statement about where we are.”

The Hawks and the Heat met in the first round of the playoffs last year, with Miami winning the series, 4-1. Atlanta won the season series this year, though, beating Miami three out of four times.