Hawks vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (4-0) will head to Fiserv Forum on October 29 to take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-1).

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin (in Bucks market) and Bally Sports Southeast (in Lakers market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Southeast.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Bucks, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Hawks vs Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a hot start this season, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 36 points and 13 boards per game. Milwaukee is averaging 108 points a game on offense, and they have four players scoring in double figures, including Antetokounmpo, centers Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis and guard Jrue Holiday.

Antetokounmpo has been his usual self, scoring 40+ points in back to back games already this year.

“That’s vintage Giannis,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Giannis put up 40 in Milwaukee’s 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, via The Athletic.

“Tonight, that second half was, he did everything,” Budenholzer added. “He was phenomenal. I think we had a really poor second quarter, and he came out with a force and a determination to put us in the right place. We really, I think, offensively needed it from him tonight. He drove, attacked, found seams. I thought we moved the ball a little bit more, had a little bit better spacing for him, so it’s hard to put the right words on how good he was during the second half.”

The Bucks will be going up against a solid Atlanta team that is averaging over 117 points a game while being led by a young superstar of its own. Point guard Trae Young is averaging a double-double (29 points and 10 assists per game) and he has a solid supporting cast around him, including forward John Collins, who is netting 16.0 points a game.

One key for the Bucks will be to slow Hawks Collins down.

“The Hawks are +31 with John Collins on the floor in 4 games, best on the team,” Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks noted on Twitter. “The Hawks are -23 with John Collins off the floor in 4 games, worst on the team.”

Both team are coming off impressive wins; the Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons a 136-112 loss on October 28 on the strength of a 36-point, 12-assist performance by Young, while the Bucks handed the Knicks a 119-108 loss on Friday. Giannis led all scorers with 30 points in the win.