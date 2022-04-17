Heat vs Hawks Live Stream: How to Watch Playoff Games Online

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seek an encore to last year’s surprise playoff run when facing the Miami Heat on Saturday, April 16.

Game 1 (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, while the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Heat vs Hawks online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Heat vs Hawks Preview

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made a surprise run to the Easter Conference finals year, and they look for more this year.

The Hawks (43-39) slipped into the playoffs through the play-in tournament. Atlanta routed the Charlotte Hornets 132-103 on Wednesday, April 13, and then beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101 on Friday, April 15.

“We just took care of business,” Young said via ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “The team we beat tonight definitely deserved a playoff spot, but this year it’s so tough. They weren’t able to make it. It’s just a testament to our team that we kept fighting.”

Now, the Hawks will tangle with the Miami Heat (53-29), which reached the NBA Finals in 2020. The Milwaukee Bucks, which won the 2021 title, knocked out the Heat in the first round last year.

“I know that we all want to win a championship. That’s our goal,” Butler said via the Miami Herald’s Athony Chiang. “That’s why coach Pat [Riley] put this roster together, [Erik Spoelstra] has been coaching and leading us the way that he has all year long. Kyle [Lowry] has been telling us how to make it happen along with [Markieff Morris], along with [P.J. Tucker], along with [Udonis Haslem]. The champions that we do have. We got a great leadership and we got to find a way to get 16 [wins].”

Butler leads the Heat in scoring with 21.4 points per game. He also averages 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per night.

Tyler Herro also has a strong season going for the Heat with 20.7 points per contest. Herro also averages five rebounds and four assists per game. He worked on adding muscle during the offseason, and it paid off according to the Tribune News Service.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive, getting to the rim, trying to put some pressure on the defense,” Herro said according to the Tribune News Service.

Tyler Herro Buzzer Beaters pic.twitter.com/IQXKBMVlhn — Heat Playbook (@HeatPlaybook) March 9, 2022

For Atlanta, Young leads in scoring with 28.4 points per game. He also averages 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per night.

John Collins may return for the Hawks for Game 1 of the series according to CBS Sports. Collins averages 16.2 points per game for the Hawks for second on the team in scoring. He also averages 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night.

Miami went 3-1 against the Hawks this season, which included a 113-109 win on April 8. The Heat finished the regular season with six consecutive wins before falling to the Orlando Magic 125-111 on Sunday, April 10.