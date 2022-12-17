HBCU Pigskin Showdown 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown, an all-star game for players from HBCU schools, takes place at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama, on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CNBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CNBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown streaming live online:

HBCU Pigskin Showdown 2022 Preview

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown is an all-star football game that started in 2021. Its focus is to “provide a platform for student-athletes to showcase their talent to a national audience and perform in front of NFL scouts,” according to the NBCUniversal press release.

The press release continues:

The 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown will help give professional exposure to some of the best college senior football players from historically black colleges and universities. The participants in this event will be selected and invited by our scouting staff with the overall ratings and grades of each player in mind. Players will participate in 4 pro-style practice sessions and an All-Star game while being evaluated by professional football league scouts. Scouts, coaches, and executives from the NFL and CFL have been invited to attend the HBCU Pigskin Showdown. Our all-star event will also include an official measurement day that will focus on all the pertinent individual vitals that professional scouts will want to see. Players will participate in seminars that will be geared towards providing information that will be useful as they transition into the pursuit of a professional career. The HBCU Pigskin Showdown will also set times for players to be interviewed and introduced to professional scouts in a personal setting. Through NBCU Academy – a journalism training and development program designed to prepare college students and young professionals for careers in the news and media technology industry – NBC Sports will present select students from HBCU institutions with the opportunity to cover the event for NBCSports.com. The game is more than just an all-star football contest. The week-long celebration will give HBCU administrators, supporters, and alumni an awesome backdrop for a convention-style gathering that will allow for meaningful conversations and networking. A number of connected events will be held in both Selma and Marion, Alabama, one being a procession, led by the HBCU all-stars, across Selma’s historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“HBCUs are so important to our nation,” said Director of Operations/Co-Founder Bryant Grove in a statement. “We’re thankful for NBC recognizing our vision and partnering with us to continue to provide a platform for these young men while highlighting the history of the Black Belt region between bot Selma & Marion, Alabama, as well as the campus of Marion Military Institute.

“This is a great opportunity for HBCU pro prospects to get even more national exposure,” added Executive Director/Co-Founder Chris Williams. “We’re excited to be in the Black Belt region of Alabama and happy that the histories of Marion and Selma, Alabama will be on display as we provide a stage for these young athletes.”

The 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown airs Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on CNBC and Peacock.