Heat vs Lakers Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are the last two teams standing in the bubble and will kick off the NBA Finals with Game 1 on Wednesday from Orlando.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Heat vs Lakers Game 1 online for free:

Heat vs Lakers Game 1 Preview

When Anthony Davis landed in Los Angeles this offseason to team up with LeBron James, the Lakers became a favorite to make it to the NBA Finals. The same could not be said for the Miami Heat, a team that caught fire in the bubble and upended the Celtics, Bucks and Pacers on the way to the Finals.

The Lakers are the heavy favorites (-400) to win the franchise’s 17th title, but don’t tell Heat star Jimmy Butler that.

“A really good team,” Butler said when asked how he views his Heat entering the series. “That’s it. A really good team. Not going to say that we’re any better than anybody else, but I just don’t think that we’re underdogs. I don’t.

“So what that nobody picked us to be here? That’s OK. Pretty sure nobody is picking us to win, either. That’s OK. But we understand that. We embrace that, because, at the end of the day, we truly don’t care. We’re just going to go out here and compete, play together like we always have, and I’m going to see where we end up.”

Butler has been key for the Heat during their run to the Finals, but a well-rounded roster with multiple players capable of putting up packed stat lines has helped them get to where few imagined at the start of the season. Miami was 75-1 to win the title in the preseason.

When it comes to LeBron James, the expectation has become that he’ll be in the Finals. This is his 10th trip to basketball’s big stage with a third different team. James previously led the Cavaliers and Heat to the Finals, winning three Larry O’Brien trophies.

“To be back in the Finals against Miami, I think, means a lot more to him winning this than anyone else,” Davis said. “I think this championship is probably second behind Cleveland, being able to get this one for him.”

Of course, this edition of the NBA Finals is like no other before. James said this week it’s been the biggest challenge of his storied 17-year NBA career.

“I knew when I was coming what we were coming here for,” James said. “I would be lying if I sat up here and knew that everything inside the bubble, the toll that it would take on your mind and your body and everything else, because it’s been extremely tough. But I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to compete for a championship.”

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites for Game 1.