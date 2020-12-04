How to Watch Hector Camacho Showtime Documentary Online Free

The life story of legendary boxer Hector “Macho” Camacho will be under examination in Macho: The Hector Camacho Story.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch Macho: The Hector Camacho Story streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch Macho: The Hector Camacho Story live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Macho: The Hector Camacho Story live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Macho: The Hector Camacho Story live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Macho: The Hector Camacho Story live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Macho: The Hector Camacho Story’ Preview

Directed by Eric Drath, this film looks at the life, legacy, impact and mysterious death of one of the most influential boxers of the 1980s.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Spanish Harlem, Camacho rose to fame in the early 1980s, winning the world championship belt in 1983. He wound up winning world championships in three different weight classes, and his skill set was undeniable. Camacho’s speed, agility and boisterous personality made him one of the most recognizable athletes of the decade, as did his colorful ring attire and decorum during interviews.

“He was definitely a lucky guy in the sense that he was born with all the talent in the world,” Drath said about Camacho. “He was a natural showman and was blessed with that gene for showmanship that so few fighters ever have. You had Muhammad Ali, of course. Sugar Ray Leonard to an extent. Tyson had that ability that people just marveled at. Camacho had this authenticity.”

Camacho beat the likes of Roberto Durán and Sugar Ray Leonard, but it wasn’t so much who he beat or what he won as much as how he won it.

“He was different and he just didn’t care. Who he was inside of the ring was who he was outside of the ring. That charm and charisma helped him in the beginning as people maybe enabled him a little more than they might have another person who committed the crimes he did. But his talent saved his butt, too. He had that wonderful combination of talent and charisma and showmanship made him just a remarkable fighter and a remarkable story,” Drath said.

Sadly, Camacho’s story ended on a sad note. He was arrested for burglary in 2005 in Mississippi, where he was also found with drugs on his person. Several years later, in 2011, he was attacked by random assailants and shot multiple times. Those who shot him were never discovered, and he never filed a police report after surviving the incident. A year later, in 2012, Camacho and a close friend were shot and killed in his friend’s car on the side of the road in his native Puerto Rico. His killer was never found, and his death remains a mystery today.

The film explores all those things and more, as well as the relationships Camacho had with his mother, Maria Matias, who is interviewed in documentary, and his four sons, including Hector Jr.