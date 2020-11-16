His Dark Materials Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

The popular fantasy show based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy His Dark Materials is back on Monday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO for its second season.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch His Dark Materials streaming online for free:

‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Preview

WHen we last saw the residents of Jordan College in Oxford and their daemons, there was an epic battle between the Magisterium and Iorek’s bears. Lyra’s (Dafne Keen) friend Roger (Lewin Lloyd) was killed and Will (Amir Parry) found an entrance into the Multiverse.

Based on the second book in Pullman’s trilogy, “The Subtle Knife,” season two of His Dark Materials begins after Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

Season two series regulars include Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby.

The premiere episode is titled “The City of Magpies” and its description teases, “Lyra and Will explore a new world. The Magisterium takes action on past events. Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) embarks on a mission.”

Episode two is titled “The Cave” and it premieres Monday, November 23. Its description reads, “Lyra and Will head to Oxford for answers. The Magisterium is faced with a choice.”

Episode three is titled “Theft” and airs Monday, November 30. Its description reads, “Lyra ignores the alethiometer’s advice leading to dangerous consequences,” and episode four, titled “The Tower of Angels” and airing Monday, December 7 sees “Will and Lyra make a plan, unaware of the dangers or the cost involved.”

The season will have seven episodes in total. There was going to be an eighth episode included that was a standalone story about Lord Asriel, but it had to be canceled due to production shutting down in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The story was a self-contained narrative that was not from the novels, but Pullman gave his blessing to writer Jack Thorne to construct the narrative to act as McAvoy’s main appearance in the second season. Perhaps they can use it in season three.

His Dark Materials airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

