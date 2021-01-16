Holloway vs Kattar Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Former champion Max Holloway looks to get back in the win column as he takes on Calvin Kattar for the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Holloway vs Kattar Preview

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway has dropped three of his last four fights, but it was his last time in the ring that still bothers him a bit. Many had the Hawaii fighter as the winner against Alexander Volkanovski, but he lost via a controversial split decision.

Holloway is ready to get back into the ring and prove himself against a strong contender in Calvin Kattar, hoping to earn himself another fight against Volkanovski.

“I feel like the champ,” Holloway told Bleacher Report. “The hard work is done. … I’m counting down the days. I wish that we could fast-forward time a little bit. I just want to get in there.”

That’s not to say the 29-year-old Holloway isn’t content with his already stacked resume.

“I’ve got five titles in my house right now, in the closet,” he said. “Nobody can ever take that away from me, and that’s how we measure greatness in the long run. It’s not who won the last championship match, but who did it the most.

“And like I always said, I never needed the belt to be a champion. A champion is someone who carries himself in a certain way, and that’s what I continue to do.”

The fight headlines the first UFC card that will be shown on ABC, which is something that excited Kattar, who knows there will be more eyes on the fight.

“I’m excited about this one, mainly because anytime I tell my family that’s over the age of 30, tell them how to tune in to watch the fight on ESPN+ streaming it, it’s been tough,” Kattar told Yahoo Sports. “But ABC, they all understand.”

Kattar — also known as “The Boston Finisher” — has won four of his last five, the latest a five-round slugfest with Dan Ige, another Hawai fighter.

Main card (ABC)

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar | Men’s featherweight

Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown | Welterweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang | Welterweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico | Middleweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic | Middleweight

Preliminary Fights (ESPN+)

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov | Middleweight

Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards | Women’s bantamweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese | Middleweight

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa | Heavyweight

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev | Welterweight

Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo | Women’s bantamweight

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo | Men’s featherweight