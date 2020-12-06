A Holly Dolly Christmas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

National treasure Dolly Parton is premiering another Christmas special with A Holly Dolly Christmas, premiering Sunday, December 6 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch A Holly Dolly Christmas online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand CBS content on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch A Holly Dolly Christmas live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch A Holly Dolly Christmas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch A Holly Dolly Christmas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch A Holly Dolly Christmas live or on-demand on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Preview

Global music superstar Dolly Parton is bringing her holiday spirit to CBS with A Holly Dolly Christmas, a one-hour holiday special that promises to “share some much-needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year,” according to the CBS press release.

The release teases, “Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from her new, record-breaking No. 1 holiday album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas.'”

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Dolly Parton in a statement.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

Parton is one of the most honored singer/songwriters of all time. She has earned 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum records, 26 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts, and she recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Christian chart for the first time with her duet “There Was Jesus” with Zach Williams.

According to CBS, Parton is “the first artist to have topped the Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts.”

Her charity work is renowned, including donating nearly 150 million books to children worldwide with her Imagination Library. She also funded COVID-19 vaccine research and has been married to husband Carl Thomas Dean for over 50 years.

A Holly Dolly Christmas, premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

