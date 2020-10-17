How to Watch Holy CalamaVote RTJ Concert Online

This weekend, rap duo Run the Jewels is bringing its message to Adult Swim in the form of a concert called Holy Calamavote, which airs Saturday, October 17 at midnight ET/PT on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Holy Calamavote concert online for free:

Holy Calamavote Preview

Adult Swim + Ben & Jerry’s Present: HOLY CALAMAVOTE!A Special Performance by Run the Jewels Featuring appearances by Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo & Cochemea Gastelum. Directed by Thomas Bingham Executive Producers: Jason DeMarco, Jill King, Will Bronson, Amaechi Uzoigwe Creative & Musical Director: Jaime Meline Producers: Mark Apen for Rocketslide Films;… 2020-10-12T21:44:51Z

Doing a take-off on the track “Holy Calamaf*ck,” rap duo Run the Jewels, made up of El-P and Killer Mike, are bringing their spiritual message to Adult Swim for a full-album performance of their album RTJ4 to promote voter registration and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Joined by special guests Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, and Eric Andre. the entire concert will air commercial-free and will encourage fans to register to vote and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The concert will be available on the Adult Swim YouTube channel after its initial broadcast. The YouTube channel will also give fans an opportunity to donate to the ACLU.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4,” said Run the Jewels in a press statement. “This will be fun.”

Ben & Jerry’s is sponsoring the show, and the company’s US Activism Manager, Jabari Paul, said in his own statement:

“With people marching in the streets around our country, it couldn’t be more clear that justice is on the ballot this November. Young people are the single largest block of voters, and if they turn out at the same rate as their parents, they have the power to hold elected officials accountable on issues like policing and public safety, climate change, education, jobs and the economy. That’s why we are proud that Run the Jewels is helping spread that word and we’re pleased to be working with Adult Swim to make this exciting night happen.”

Holy Calamavote premieres Saturday, October 17 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

