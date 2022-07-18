MLB Home Run Derby 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets seeks his third-consecutive MLB Home Run Derby crown on Monday, July 18.

The derby (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby online:

MLB Home Run Derby 2022 Preview

Defending champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets looks to win his third-straight MLB Home Run Derby title on Monday.

Alonso dominated at the plate in the first half of the season with 24 home runs and 78 RBI. He will eclipse his 2021 total of 37 home runs at his current pace.

He goes for the 3-PETE Tonight! Tune into the @MLB #HomeRunDerby to watch former @RumblePoniesBB Pete Alonso go for his 3rd consecutive Derby Title. Alonso would join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only player to ever win claim the Derby crown 3 times. #3Pete # pic.twitter.com/s4N6IMXmNl — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) July 18, 2022

“It seems like every day he’s impacting the game,” Mets short stop Francisco Lindor said about Alonso via The Athletic’s Tim Britton. “He’s scoring, he’s driving in runs, he’s hitting for power and taking base hits. Even the outs are loud. Every time the game is on the line, you know he’s coming through.”

Alonso looks to come through again in the home run derby, but other participants such as Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber look to oust Alonso. Soto has 20 home runs this season for the Washington Nationals, and Schwarber has 29 homers for the Philadelphia Phillies.

“He pretty much does the Home Run Derby every day,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Schwarber via MLB.com’s Mitch Bannon.

Schwarber last compete in the home run derby in 2018 when he took second place. Ironically, that came against Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.

“I think I can learn from my mistakes that I made back then,” Schwarber said via Bannon. “Maybe not go full-blown 100 percent right away, just keep working into it.”

Soto, who has been the subject of trade rumors, faced Alonso in the home run derby last season and got eliminated.

“I think he’s just born for that. He’s a guy who loved it, and he’s got a lot of power,” Soto said via MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato. “Not many players have more power than him, and he just loves it. I think he’s just born for that.”

St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols notably will compete in his final home run derby. Pujols has six home runs thus far. This will mark his fifth home run derby.

“To be back in the All-Star Game and to have an opportunity to be asked again to be part of the Home Run Derby… is pretty awesome,” Pujols said via KMOV.com’s Brenden Schaeffer.

“I’m truly blessed to be able to do it,” Pujols added. “Hopefully I can put on a good show for the fans.”

The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/H97IEIXAJ5 — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) July 12, 2022

Home Run Derby Participants

Pete Alonso

Kyle Schwarber

Juan Soto

Julio Rodriguez

Ronalda Acuna Jr.

Corey Seager

Jose Ramirez

Albert Pujols