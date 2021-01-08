Hornets vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) will host the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) at the Smoothie King Center Friday.

Hornets vs Pelicans Preview

The Hornets are coming off a 102-94 win over the Hawks on Wednesday. Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points while also hauling in seven rebounds in the victory. “I never scored 40 in high school,” Hayward told ESPN. “People were finding me all night.”

Hayward went 4-7 from three-point range, and he scored or had a hand in 11 of his team’s final 19 baskets. “I was proud of Gordy,” said Charlotte coach James Borrego, per the Associated Press. “He understood we needed pressure taken off our offense tonight, and he took the pressure.”

New Orleans is fresh from a 111-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Forward Zion Williamson had a game-high 29 points, and he was one of six players scoring in double figures for the Pelicans. Center Steven Adams had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, but New Orleans hit just over 18 percent of its three-point shots, and could not string together four complete quarters of solid defense.

After George Hill hit two go-ahead free throws for OKC with 12 seconds remaining, a final shot by Nickeil Alexander-Walker rattled out, and the Pelicans came up empty handed.

“Our defense stunk tonight. There’s one number. That’s 27 fast-break points. To me, the number should be 10. No more than 10. They averaged 7½ coming in,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said, per Nola.com. “That bulls**t has been going on too long with this group. Dig in and play defensively. We scored 110 points. If you can’t win scoring 110 points, there’s something wrong.”

The New Orleans head coach also noted that it was now or never for his team to set its mind right. “We’re either going to dig in and be a good defensive team and have a chance to be a good team, or we’re going to play the kind of defense we’ve played the last three games and we’ll be mediocre or worse,” Van Gundy said.

The primary storyline heading into this game, however, surrounds the Ball brothers, who will be playing their first-ever NBA game against each other. Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds a game, and his younger brother LaMelo, in his rookie season with the Hornets, is scoring 12.1 points per contest, while also hauling in 5.1 boards a game.

The two brothers have played each other informally, of course, which the younger Ball remembers like this: “Nobody took it easy,” LaMelo told the Charlotte Observer, adding: “That was probably the most competitive basketball, right there in the backyard. Fighting, scrapping, falling on concrete. Parents getting scared when their kids went back there. It was something you had to witness, for real.”

Now, fans everywhere will be able to witness their first professional clash, and it should be both an entertaining and intriguing matchup.