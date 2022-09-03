Houston vs UTSA Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 college football campaign is officially getting underway with the first full Saturday of the season, and one of the underrated matchups on Week 1 features 24th-ranked Houston going on the road to take on in-state foe UTSA.

Houston vs UTSA Preview

Both of these teams are coming off of really good seasons in 2021. For Houston, the team went 12-2 and 8-0 in the American Athletic Conference. UTSA meanwhile also finished the season 12-2 and went 7-1 in Conference USA.

For the Cougars their offense this season will be headlined by the return of quarterback Clayton Tune. Last season the senior threw for 39 touchdowns and ten interceptions while completing 68% of his passes.

Houston also gets back star receiver Nathaniel Dell who led the way last season with 90 receptions and 12 touchdowns. The Cougars should also get production from Texas Tech transfer KeSean Carter and Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson.

The backfield should be strong too as Ta’Zhawn Henry rushed for 513 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The Cougars also added USC transfer, Brandon Campbell. The offensive line also gets three starters back and should be stronger this season.

On defense, the Cougars finished sixth in the country last season and should be pretty good again this season. In the secondary, they get back first-team All-AAC performer Gervarrius Owens and Hasaan Hypolite.

The Houston defensive line should be strong with defensive ends like Derek Parrish and D’Anthony Jones. The team also gets back linebacker and leading tackler Donavan Mutin.

UTSA should be strong again this season on the offensive side of the ball as they bring eight starters back from last season. In the backfield Arkansas transfer Trelon Smith and returner Brendan Brady are expected to be the focal points after losing Sincere McCormick to the NFL.

The Roadrunners also get quarterback Frank Harris back after a second-team All-Conference USA season last year. He and his backs will be protected by a veteran offensive line that will have four starters back from last season.

UTSA will also have plenty of weapons in the receiving core as they have three receivers back from last season that had over 500 yards receiving. Headling the group is Zachari Franklin who caught 81 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

The Roadrunners hope their defense will be a little better this season after struggling some last year. They do get two starters back on the defensive line with Brandon Brown and Trumane Bell.

UTSA also get both of their inside linebackers back from last season in Jamal Ligon and Trevor Harmanson who were solid against the run last season. In the secondary, the team gets a star back in safety Rashad Wisdom along with corners Corey Mayfield and Ken Robinson.

This game should be one of the best opening weekend matchups. Whichever team can pull off the win will start their season with a big momentum boost.