How to Watch Cardinals vs Raiders Online for Free

Week 2 of the NFL season is now in full swing after an action-packed Week 1. One interesting game in Week 2 will involve two teams trying to avoid 0-2 starts as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Cardinals vs Raiders streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cardinals vs Raiders live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Cardinals vs Raiders Preview

While both teams lost in week one, they lost in very different ways. The Raiders lost a close 24-19 to the division rival Chargers, while the Cardinals were blown out 44-21 by the Chiefs.

Following that type of loss for the Cardinals, some have questioned the leadership of quarterback Kyler Murray, who will get a chance to respond on the field on Sunday. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is also coming off of a tough performance in week one where he threw three interceptions.

The Cardinals really struggled on the defensive side of the ball in week one as the Chiefs torched them for 488 yards of offense, 360 of which came through the air. That could be good news for the Raiders, while Carr did throw three interceptions he also passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Carr and new star receiver Davante Adams already appear to be on the same page as Adams went off for 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. That could spell trouble for a Cardinals secondary that struggled last week.

The good news for the Cardinals’ offense is that the Raiders’ defense also struggled in week one. The Chargers racked up 355 yards of total offense with 279 of that coming through the air.

The Cardinals’ offense struggled a little in week one as they were held to 282 yards of total offense. Kyler Murray passed for just 193 yards but did have two touchdowns.

Arizona found some success on the ground as they rushed for 103 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. However, they didn’t establish a dominant ball carrier with four different players getting rushing attempts.

Neither defense was able to force a turnover last week, so that could be a big factor in this game. Both of these teams also struggled to generate a pass rush as neither recorded a sack.

This game has all the making of a high-scoring shootout with both defenses struggling so far. With that said if either defense is able to make a play and force a turnover then it could go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.