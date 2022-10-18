How to Watch Jazz Games Live Online Without Cable

The Utah Jazz began the rebuilding process in the offseason, and with veterans such as Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and Jordan Clarkson still on the team, they may not be done making moves as they target the coveted No. 1 pick in the summer.

If you live in the Jazz market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Jazz market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Jazz games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Jazz Season Preview 2022-23

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert leaving the Utah Jazz via offseason moves signals a new era for the team this season.

“I trust Danny [Ainge] and Justin [Zanik],” new Jazz head coach Will Hardy said about Jazz management’s direction in July via The Associated Press. “Their track record and their history speaks for itself. But they’ve been really open and communicative with me and collaborative throughout the process.”

Utah has been a consistent winner and playoff team for years with six-consecutive appearances, but that came after four-year stretch of losing basketball. The Jazz won 25-43 games annually during that stretch in the early 2010s, something Hardy will likely want to avoid in the rebuild process. Hardy said he’s focused on this season for now.

“It’s all I care about,” Hardy said via The Athletic’s Tony Jones and Christopher Kamrani. “Team 49. I don’t care about teams 1 through 48, although I respect teams 1 through 48. I sure as s— don’t give a d— about team 50. Team 49 is our focus. This is who we have. This is who we are.”

Jordan Clarkson is the returning leading scorer after a 16 points per game season in 2021-2022. Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game and Bojan Bogdanovic, who posted 18.1 points per night, also left via offseason moves.

With Gobert’s void of 15.6 points per game based on last season, that leaves the Jazz with three of the top four scorers gone. Mike Conley returns as the team’s second leading scorer, 13.7 points per game, based on last year’s numbers.

Collin Sexton, who came to the Jazz from Cleveland, could provide an offensive boost. Sexton average 16 points per game last, and he has been dangerous from three-point range throughout his career at 37.8%. He took a dip last year, however, with a 24.4% mark.

Lauri Markkanen likewise came from Cleveland and could help the Jazz offense. Markkanen averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds last season.

If the Jazz can get Kelly Olynyk to repeat his career year in Houston for during the 2019-2020 season, the Jazz will have a steal from Detroit. Olynyk averaged 19 points and 8.4 rebounds that year with the Rockets, but his production dipped last season with the Pistons at 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per night.

Utah will also look to rookie Walker Kessler, the No. 22 pick, to produce right away. He averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for Auburn last season.