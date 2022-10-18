How to Watch Mavericks Games Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks took a massive step forward in Jason Kidd’s first season, and with JaVale McGee and Christian Wood brought in to give the team more frontcourt depth, Luka Doncic and the Mavs look ready for another deep playoff run in 2022-23.

If you live in the Mavericks market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Southwest.

If you live out of the Mavericks market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Mavericks games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Mavericks Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Southeast (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mavericks games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Mavericks Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Mavericks games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Mavericks games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Mavericks games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Mavericks Season Preview 2022-23

Fresh off of a deep postseason run, the Dallas Mavericks enter the new seasons with eyes on a championship.

“Our goal every year is to win a championship,” Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic said via NBA TV. “That was our goal last season and that’s our goal this season. But I think we got a little more respect around the league. I think we have a great team. We just got to believe.”

Doncic comes off fresh from playing in the EuroBasket tournament where he had a strong showing for Slovenia. He also had an MVP-caliber season last year with 28.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. Doncic is in the running again for the MVP.

“It’s good. Not everybody can say they were MVPs in the league and in basketball, but you’ve got to get to there. You can’t have your name mentioned. You’ve got to get to there,” Doncic told the Dallas Morning News’ Callie Caplan.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd likes how Doncic looks early on, getting into better shape for the season.

“We all saw Luka’s taking his body serious…What I love about Luka is he never runs from opinions. He worked on his body and he took off,” Kidd via Showtime Basketball.

Dallas lost Jalen Brunson in the offseason to New York, but the Mavericks have plenty of talent around Doncic still. That includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and JaVale McGee. Finney-Smith said he understands Brunson’s move.

“You see how much money they gave him? I would have been mad if he would have stayed here,” Finney-Smith told the media via Mavs.com’s Dwain Price.

Finney-Smith, who averaged 11 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, looks to help alleviate the loss of Brunson. Dinwiddie looks to build on a solid season last year and help the Mavericks thrive. He averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

“I don’t really see myself filling Jalen’s role per se. There were a lot of games [last season] I finished games, there were games I played without Luka and without JB, and where I started games as well,” Dinwiddie said via Mavs.com. “But in terms of the mentality, green means go. Go make plays and try to win the game.”

Dallas will look for Bullock to make strides from last season. He averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.

McGee could make a big addition to the lineup after coming over from Phoenix. He averaged 9.2 and 6.7 rebounds for the Suns last season.

“Whatever you throw at me, I’m ready. This is why I came here,” McGee said via Mavs.com. “I had plenty of opportunities to be a bench player, but he [Kidd] gave me an opportunity to be a starter. I take that whole-heartedly.”

The Mavericks also have quality reserves in Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber.