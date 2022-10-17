How to Watch Pacers Games Without Cable

While the Indiana Pacers could contend for picking highly-touted prospect Victor Wembanyama next June, the team also has exciting young talent to display in 2022-23, ranging from potential All Star Tyrese Haliburton to burgeoning rookie stud Bennedict Mathurin and explosive second-year big man Isaiah Jackson.

If you live in the Pacers market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Indiana.

If you live out of the Pacers market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Pacers games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Pacers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Indiana (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pacers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Pacers Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Pacers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Pacers games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Pacers games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Pacers Season Preview 2022-23

Indiana’s continued dip could lead to winning the Victor Wembanyama in next June’s NBA Draft. Wembanyama, an athletic 7-foot-2, post is considered a generational talent.

For now, the Pacers have plenty of talented players looking to make the most of this season amid a challenging stretch for the franchise. Indiana has won fewer games annually since 2019 and hasn’t finished above .500 since the 2019-2020 season. Last season’s Pacers squad won only 25 games.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sees potential. He likened it to his time with the Dallas Mavericks between 2008 and 2021, which involved the beginnings of the post-Dirk Nowitzki era.

“Young talent in the gym is always invigorating,” Carlisle said via The Associated Press. “The day Luka Doncic first walked into the gym in Dallas is a day I’ll never forget. I feel that way about our guys. I’ve talked to the staff about metrics that would be useful to measure progress, measure performance but I would say, in general, a lot of this is going to be the eye test.”

For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton, 21, looks like a cornerstone for the franchise’s future. The third-year player average 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.8 steals last season after joining the team via a midseason trade with the Sacramento Kings.

“I think we’ve just got a lot of guys who love basketball, who love to compete and that’s a great place to start,” Haliburton said via The Associated Press. “There are so many young guys and they have a lot to prove not only to the media or the naysayers but to themselves.”

“You’ve got to defend, you’ve got to get some stops, you’ve got to rebound the ball, get quick outlets, things like that,” Haliburton said. “Of course, we’d love to play in transition as much as possible, I would for sure. But it’s not going to happen unless we get some stops.”

Other younger players on the roster include Jalen Smith, 21, who enters his third season. He posted 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and one block per game last season after coming over via a midseason trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Myles Turner, 25, comes off of a solid 2021-2022 season of 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. Buddy Hield, though not as young at 29, poses a scoring threat. Hield average 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and a steal per game.

How long Turner and Hield will last with the team this season remains to be seen amid trade rumors.