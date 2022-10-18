How to Watch Suns Games Streaming Online Without Cable

After a calamitous ending to last year and a somewhat tumultuous offseason, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to put all of that behind them and return to the top of the West ladder in 2022-23.

If you live in the Suns market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Arizona.

If you live out of the Suns market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Suns games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Suns Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Arizona (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Suns games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Suns Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Suns games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Suns games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Suns games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Suns Season Preview 2022-23

In some ways, the new season couldn’t come soon enough for the Phoenix Suns. A promising season ended in stunning fashion last spring with a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home in the Western Conference Semifinals.

“So much has been made of Game 7 but we addressed that last night as a team,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said at the outset of training camp via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “I put it to bed last night.”

Phoenix returns its core from that squad with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Deandre Ayton. The Suns also have solid players coming off the bench in Bismack Biyombo, Cameron Payne, and Torrey Craig.

Booker led the team in scoring last season with 26.8 points per game, and he averaged five rebounds and 4.8 assists plus 1.1 steals per night. He helped the Suns earn the best record in the league last season before falling short to the Mavericks.

“It’s tough,” Booker said via the Arizona Republic. “It’s like everything in life. You fall short of your goal, it’s frustrating, but you get over it quick and understand that harping on the past isn’t going do anything for you. It’s time to get better, lace them up again and get after it.”

Ayton led the Suns in rebounding with 10.2 boards per game plus 17.2 points per night, but attention turned his time on the bench during the Game 7 loss to Dallas. Ayton said that issue is behind him and Williams.

“Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man,” Ayton told the Arizona Republic. “At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me.”

“So, I can’t really say nothing,” Ayton added. “Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it.”

Paul had another stellar season for the Suns with 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 1.9 steals last season. However, winning a championship still eludes him.

“I just put my head down and did the work,” Paul said per the Arizona Republic.