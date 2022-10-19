How to Watch Thunder vs Timberwolves Game Online for Free

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in early-season NBA action on Wednesday, October 19.

Here's a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Timberwolves

Thunder vs Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves open the season with a team it dominated last season in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota swept all four meetings, and the Wolves won by double digits three of those times. The Thunder kept things close in the first meeting last season, a 98-90 loss on January 5.

Fresh off of the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2018, the Wolves return most its core from last season plus a big addition. Key players back include Karl-Anthony Towns, De’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

“Just want to be great. It’s always talking about us being good and are we good enough and s—,” Towns told the media via KSTP. “It’s time to be great. It’s not time to be good anymore. It’s time to be great. We made these moves, we made these trades, so gotta be great. Good is not good enough anymore.”

More from Karl-Anthony Towns on the season starting tonight. He's vocally and visibly passionate about the high expectations the Wolves have this season.@KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/IVHGgL4Ow1 — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) October 19, 2022

Rudy Gobert came to the Wolves via trade with the Utah Jazz, which should bolster a Wolves defense that wasn’t that strong last season. Gobert is a tree-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“I was thinking about it every day,” Gobert said about the trade being pitched to him, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “When I was going to bed I was thinking about it more and more. … That was probably the best, most exciting challenge for me, to pair with a guy like KAT and the whole organization like the Timberwolves that really wants to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

Minnesota gave up 113.3 points per game for 24th in the league. Facing Oklahoma City could give the Wolves an early barometer for defensive improvement.

Oklahoma City score triple figures in three of four games against the Wolves last season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game for 30th in the league, and the Thunder didn’t add much firepower in the offseason.

Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, who could have made a homecoming on Wednesday, will miss the season due to a foot injury in an exhibition game during the summer. Holmgren grew up in Minneapolis and played at Minnehaha Academy before a stellar year at Gonzaga.

The Thunder face life without the talented 7-foot-1 center this season, but the team has players who could give the Wolves trouble. Young players of the Thunder of note include Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.