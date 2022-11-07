Manhattan vs VCU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Manhattan takes on VCU to tip-off the season on Monday, November 7.

Manhattan vs VCU Preview

VCU, picked third in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll, opens with Manhattan on Monday.

The Rams bring back a couple of players who received All-Atlantic 10 preseason honors. That includes junior point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., a first team selection, who scored 11.4 points per game last season. Sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, a third team pick, scored 8.6 points per game last season.

VCU also has transfers from Michigan in Brandon Johns Jr. and Zeb Jackson. Johns scored 3.2 points per game for the Wolverines in 31 games last season. Jackson only played four games for Michigan before he left the team for a personal matter.

The Rams scrimmaged Villanova and then played an exhibition game for the opener with an 88-53 rout of Division II Shippensburg on October 29. Rams sophomore forward Jalen Deloach led the way in that game with 15 points, and Baldwin added six points. Underclassmen Alphonso Billups and Jamir Watkins showed promise with 11 and 10 points respectively.

“We improved from our Villanova scrimmage to our Shippensburg game on both ends,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades told the media on October 31. “I think some of the things we emphasized, guys did a great job of carrying it over. I thought our defense improved even though Villanova is an awesome program. Just the emphasis on the defensive end, I thought we were below average in that scrimmage.”

“I thought our young guys are getting better at playing, and our new guys are getting comfortable out there,” Rhoades added. “We’ve got work to do but that’s the fun part of it.”

Manhattan comes as a contender for the MAAC, based on its No. 2 preseason poll projection, but that was before a big transfer before the season. The Jaspers lost Jose Perez, the MACC Preseason Player of the Year. Perez averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season. He transferred to West Virginia before the season.

“There was a lot going on [this week],” Perez told WVU Sports Now, regarding the changes at Manhattan. “It was really difficult to take it in because there was just too much going on. My head was all over the place.”

Anthony Nelson returns to Manhattan with All-MAAC preseason second team recognition. Nelson averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals last season.

Manhattan interim head coach RaShawn Stores will make his debut against VCU. The Jaspers fired former head coach Steve Masiello before the season. Any new things the Jaspers could do on the court under new leadership doesn’t concern Rhoades.

“It’s not about them. It’s going to be us,” Rhoades said about his team’s focus.