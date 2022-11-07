How to Watch Wisconsin vs South Dakota Basketball Online for Free

The South Dakota Coyotes head to the Kohl Center in Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on November 7 in the season opener for both teams.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch South Dakota vs Wisconsin streaming live online:

South Dakota vs Wisconsin Preview

Wisconsin is coming off a 76-45 exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire at the Kohl Center on October 30. Tyler Wahl and Connor Essegian each chipped in 10 points for the Badgers in the win.

“We did a good job of taking care of the ball,” Badgers head coach Greg Gard said. “For the most part, it didn’t get ragtag and get sloppy. I thought we were good. They had some tough shots over us, but to hold them to (30.7%) from the field. … This group has the ability to do that because of the versatility of the pieces.”

The Badgers have several key players returning this year, including Wahl (11.4 PPG), Steven Crowl (8.8 PPG), Chucky Hepburn (7.9 PPG), Jahcobi Neath (1.6 PPG), Jordan Davis (1.3 PPG), Carter Gilmore (0.9 PPG) and Chris Hodges (redshirt). New additions for Wisconsin include Essegian (three-star), Max Klesmit (14.9 PPG, transfer from Wofford), Kamari McGee (11.6 PPG transfer from UW Green Bay).

Wisconsin’s defense looked fit and fierce during the exhibition, but their three-point shooting needs some work. The Badgers went 5-for-20 from 3-point range, starting out 0-4 from beyond the arc.

“First game getting the rust off,” Crowl said about Wisconsin’s poor shooting performance. “First time we’ve got up and down and just getting our wind back. We’ll have a whole week before our next game. So just staying in the gym, getting shots up after practice and before practice will be big for us. They weren’t falling today, hopefully the next game they will. That’s something you can’t control, but we can control playing hard.”

On the other side, the Coyotes are operating under head coach Eric Peterson. South Dakota finished with a 19-12 overall record last year, averaging just under 76 points a game on offense while allowing 70.9 points a game on defense. Their offensive rating of 108.1 ranked 57th of 347 teams last year, but their defensive rating of 102.8 was 245th of 347.

Like most teams, South Dakota has several new faces this year, including Summit League freshman of the year Paul Bruns and the 6-foot-11 Mihai Carcoana, a Romanian native. Returning players for the Coyotes include guards Kruz Perrott-Hunt (15 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists) and Mason Archambault (14.5 points 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals) and forward Tasos Kamateros (11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds 2.0 assists).

“I know how those (egos) can affect teams,” South Dakota senior forward Damani Hayes said about his team. “But the new guys came in, ready to work, hungry, competitive, but also humble, and being able to put those egos aside.”