How to Watch Hulu on Apple TV

Offering a library of thousands of different TV shows and movies, the Hulu app has been a go-to for at-home entertainment. When it launched in 2007, the app had a limited selection of home media, but its library has expanded quite a bit since. The VOD streaming service includes access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and original productions available only on the Hulu app and website. To reach a broad audience, Hulu is available on many devices, including the Apple TV media player.

Apple’s media software allows instant access to Hulu and its collection of original movies and TV series, classic shows, and films recently pulled from theaters. The streaming service features movies and TV series from every genre, from indie thrillers to the most popular reality programs. Hulu is owned by The Walt Disney Company, but its library expands beyond Disney’s collection of production studios for a viewing experience that will cater to many different tastes.

Sorted for convenient viewing, Hulu’s app is user-friendly so you’re not scrolling an abundance of titles to find what you’re looking for. A search feature and offline viewing of saved content creates a viewing experience worth having downloaded on your Apple TV. Hulu also features trailers and full descriptions so viewers know exactly what they’re going to watch.

The ever-changing library is available to subscribers with Hulu’s ad-free service and basic streaming option with commercial breaks. Owners of Apple TV will be able to easily download, install, and sign up for the Hulu streaming service to access its thousands of entertaining titles. See the movies you missed in theaters, brush up on older seasons of your favorite shows, or add on premium networks with Hulu’s video streaming service.

Is Hulu Available to Stream on Apple TV?

Yes, there is a dedicated Hulu app that comes preinstalled on most Apple TVs.

Hulu is also available on your Fire Sticks, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Samsung TV, and more. Believe it or not, you can even watch Hulu on the Nintendo Switch.

How to Stream Hulu on Apple TV

Hulu’s classic app comes pre-installed on all 2nd and 3rd-generation Apple TVs and offers fewer features. For newer models, the app can be downloaded separately through the Apple TV App Store. Installing the Hulu app on Apple TV is a simple process. Once downloaded, the app offers viewers access to Hulu’s complete library of movies and TV shows.

For instructions on how to get the Hulu app on your Apple TV, follow the steps below.

Sign up for Hulu Turn on your television Ensure your Apple TV is connected to the Internet Open the “App Store” Select “Search” from the home screen Type in “Hulu” Select the “Hulu App” when it comes up Press “Get” and enter your Apple ID password (if requested)

Now, every time you boot up your Apple TV, Hulu will be ready and available from the device’s home screen. Once downloaded, you’ll input your email and password to access the app’s entertaining selection of shows and movies.

How Much Does Hulu Cost on Apple TV?

Like the majority of streaming apps on Apple TV, the Hulu app is free to download onto your device. However, you’ll need a Hulu subscription to actually watch the content. Luckily, Hulu plans start as low as just $5.99/month.

The $5.99/month option gets you access to all of the Hulu streaming library. The majority of the content is ad-supported at this tier level, but there’s an ad-free add-on you can add to your monthly subscription, which brings your total to $11.99/month (and, in my experience, it’s totally worth the upgrade).

You can also opt for the Hulu + Live TV bundle for $54.99/month, which adds access to 65+ channels streaming live, including ABC, FX, Food Network, Disney, Disney Jr., Fox, CNN, and more.

You can also go the alternate route and bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99/month.

Internet Speed Requirements for Hulu

Wondering how fast your internet connection needs to be for a reliable Hulu stream on your Apple TV?

Luckily, you don’t need an ultra beefy connection to stream Hulu, and it’ll automatically adjust your quality to your current connection speed.

The lowest tier is 1.5Mbps for Standard Definition, followed by 3Mbps for 720p HD, 6Mbps for 1080p HD, 8Mbps for Hulu’s Live TV streaming, and, finally, 16Mbps for Ultra HD 4K.

What Content is Available to Stream on Hulu Right Now?

One thing that’s commonly noted about Hulu’s library is that it’s so diverse; there’s something for everyone. As far as movies are concerned, you can check out great films like A Quiet Place, Pet Sematary, Where’d You Go Bernadette, Vice, and more right now on Hulu. For TV bingers, you’ve got hilarious shows like The Last Man on Earth, Futurama, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, and so much more. If you wanted to check out that new Lil Dicky comedy on FX, Dave, you can watch that on Hulu, too. There’s literally something for everyone.

