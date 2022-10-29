Idaho vs Sac State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Idaho Vandals (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) head to Hornet Stadium to take on the undefeated Sacramento State Hornets (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Sky) on Saturday, October 29.

The winner of this game will take over second place in the Big Sky Conference behind Montana State, so it’s a big matchup for both teams.

Idaho is coming off a 56-21 trouncing of the Portland State Vikings on October 22. Vandals quarterback Gevani McCoy threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while running back Anthony Woods added 130 yards and a TD on 15 carries. McCoy has 1,622 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions so far on the season, and he’s leading an Idaho squad that has won five in a row after dropping their first two games.

“We’re in a good position, man, Idaho head coach Jason Eck said heading into the game. “I haven’t done all the math, maybe another team controls their own destiny too, but probably not. I think there’s three undefeated teams, so nine teams have a loss. So, it’s good to be one of those three teams this week.”

The Vandals are putting up over 417 yards and 35.6 points per game on offense, and they’re allowing 23.1 points a game on defense. They will be going up against a Sac State squad that has yet to lose this season.

The Hornets are fresh from a 31-24 overtime win over Montana on October 22. The Sacramento State offense overcame three interceptions by quarterback Jake Dunniway and managed to eke out a win. Hornets running back Cameron Skattebo was a force on the ground, rushing 13 times and amassing 111 yards (that’s 8.5 yards per carry), while RB Asher O’Hara chipped in 53 yards and two rushing scores. Dunniway also threw two touchdown passes in the win.

“I’m very happy for our guys,” Sac State head coach Troy Taylor said after the win over Montana. “It felt like pushing a rope uphill at times. But our guys kept pushing. I’m happy for our guys and I’m happy for this football team and the city of Sacramento. We really want them to embrace this football team and our university.”

Sac State is averaging 514 total yards and over 45 points a game offensively and is surrendering just over 20 points per game on defense. The Hornets have been a particularly strong running squad, netting 261.7 yards a game on the ground.

These two teams last met in November of 2019, and Sacramento State won handily, 31-7.