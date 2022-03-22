How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 Online for Free

Honoring the most-played music from the past year, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards air live on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards online:

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 Preview

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rGJzIObTfjc

Hosted by rapper and actor LL Cool J, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live on FOX to honor the best in music from the past year. This year, global superstar Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

The iHeartMedia press release reads:

Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television and business as one of the most influential artists in history. The only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously, she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion and has sold over 75 million records. In February, Lopez released her highly anticipated film “Marry Me” and joint soundtrack, a first for Lopez. With a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.

“It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,” said LL Cool J in a statement. “I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!”

LL Cool J and J-Lo will also be performing during the awards show, as will fellow artists Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Maneskin and more.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Song of the Year:

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” – Ariana Grande

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year:

“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

Rock Song of the Year:

“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

Country Song of the Year:

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

Dance Song of the Year:

“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” – Shouse

“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo

“Up” – Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

R&B Song of the Year:

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Good Days” – SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“BICHOTA” – KAROL G

“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” – Farruko

“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“A La Antigüita” – Calibre 50

“Dime Cómo Quieres” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

“Mi Primer Derrota” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

“Saludos a Mi Ex” – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Your Power” – Billie Eilish

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) -Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae

“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY – BTS

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers – Big Time Rush

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch

“Butter” – BTS

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“Beggin’” – Måneskin

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Just For Me” – PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray

“Up” – Cardi B

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

Solar Power – Lorde

Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers

Voyage – ABBA

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards air live on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.