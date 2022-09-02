Illinois vs Indiana Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Following an emphatic Week 0 win over Wyoming last weekend, Illinois enters Big Ten play with a matchup at Indiana on Friday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Illinois vs Indiana streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Illinois vs Indiana live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Illinois vs Indiana live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Illinois vs Indiana live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Illinois vs Indiana live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Illinois vs Indiana live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Illinois vs Indiana Preview

Play

Illinois vs Indiana Predictions | College Football Week 1 Game Analysis Illinois vs Indiana NCAAF game predictions for September 2nd, 2022. Indiana had a disastrous year, going 2-10 and 0-9 in the Big 10. Head coach Tom Allen recruited five new assistant coaches as well 12 players from the transfer portal while trying to return Indiana to its winning ways of 2019 and 2020. They face… 2022-08-30T21:53:08Z

When the Illinois Illini travel to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the Hoosiers, both teams boast a new offensive coordinator. Indiana head coach Tom Allen told the Daily Hoosier that they liked the unique position they find themselves in with getting to watch Illinois play Wyoming in a the “week zero” game on August 27.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had this happen before like this,” Allen said of the scheduling that is letting him watch his opponent ahead of the season opener. “And matter of fact, I would say we haven’t, you know, and so very unique for sure.”

He added, “We’re going to see if what we’ve been working on has been on point or if we need to make some adjustments. We have some time allotted for that for the rest of the night on Saturday and early on Sunday morning and then by the time we take the field again we’ll have had a chance to make those adjustments.”

He also said that everyone on the team would take time to watch the Illinois game versus Wyoming.

“We’re going to basically continue the preparation and then take a window of time to stop and watch the game,” Allen said. “We’re going to get players together and watch it in their groups and to be able to do that from just kind of togetherness standpoint not necessarily in the facility but at different restaurants or houses or wherever we’re gonna have those guys get together and then we’re gonna watch it together as a staff.”

Illinois ended up defeating Wyoming 38-6 and head coach Bret Bielema said in the post-game press conference that they are ready to take on the “hostile environment” in Bloomington.

“They got a chance to watch us on Saturday. They’ve had some turnover on their staff, but what I appreciate about coach [Tom Allen] about what he’s done is that he does it his way, and that’s why he’s had success. I know they have a tremendous chip on their shoulder, and they’re going to do some good things this year. We’re going into a hostile environment, I don’t know what their crowd is going to be at, but we are prepared for it to be loud and crowded, so we’ll put in the due diligence during the work week,’ said Bielema.

The Illini-Hoosier game kicks off Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.