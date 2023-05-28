Indy 500 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is airing live on Sunday, May 28.

The race (12:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and you want a free option, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Indy 500 streaming live online:

Indy 500 2023 Preview

Coverage of the 2023 Indy 500 is running all weekend on the NBC family of networks. Peacock starts its coverage on Friday, May 26 and then will stream the pre-race show on Sunday, May 28 starting at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Then the pre-race coverage shifts to NBC starting at 11 a.m. Eastern, while the Spanish-language broadcast coverage begins at noon Eastern on Universo.

NBC’s coverage will be anchored by Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

“This is such a concentrated tradition that you get sucked in by the passion and the history and the ritual and the respect that the people have… to be at a sporting event where cars are going over 200 miles an hour and there are more than 300,000 people in one spot at one time, it’s not hyperbole; there’s nothing like it in the world,” said Diffey in a conference call with reporters ahead of the 2023 race.

Tirico added, “What I love about how large it is, is how personal and individual it is. It’s a very personal connection with the community that I think no sporting event has.”

“There’s this really odd, incredible energy that comes from specifically before the start of the race from the field of cars. There’s so much preparation that goes into getting to this moment, and here they are getting ready to be turned loose for the very start of the race, and there’s this anticipation (and) excitement,” said Earnhardt Jr.

Racecar driver Alex Palou has earned the pole position for the race, leading “the fastest front-row in Indy 500 history,” according to NBC Sports.

The starting lineup is as follows:

ROW 1

1. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 234.217 (2 minutes, 33.7037 seconds)

2. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 234.211 (2:33.7077)

3. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevy, 234.114 (2:33.7713)

ROW 2

4. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevy, 233.798 (2:34.0695)

5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevy, 233.158 (2:34.4015)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 233.151 (2:34.4066)

ROW 3

7. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevy, 233.110 (2:34.4332)

8. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 233.098 (2:34.4416)

9. (66) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevy, 233.076 (2:34.4558)

ROW 4

10. (8) Marcus Ericsson , Dallara-Honda, 232.889 (2:34.5801)

11. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevy, 232.671 (2:34.7246)

12. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevy, 232.635 (2:34.7488)

ROW 5

13. (33) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy 232.689 (2:34.7128)

14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevy, 232.677 (2:34.7206)

15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 232.662 (2:34.7311)

ROW 6

16. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevy, 232.433 (2:34.8833)

17. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevy, 232.402 (2:34.9039)

18. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevy, 232.133 (2:35.0837)

ROW 7

19. (28) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 231.997 (2:35.1744)

20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 231.954 (2:35.2032)

21. (26) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 231.951 (2:35.2055)

ROW 8

22. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 231.878 (2:35.2539)

23. (18) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 231.769 (2:35.3270)

24. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 231.682 (2:35.3857)

ROW 9

25. (24) Stefan Wilson, Dallara-Chevy, 231.648 (2:35.4083)

26. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 231.353 (2:35.6061)

27. (78) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevy, 231.320 (2:35.6287)

ROW 10

28. (77) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevy, 231.182 (2:35.7212)

29. (50) RC Enerson, Dallara-Chevy, 231.129 (2:35.7574)

30. (44) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 231.070 (2:35.7971)

ROW 11

31. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 229.649 (2:36.7607)

32. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 231.129 (2:36.8293)

33. (30) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 229.166 (2:37.0916)

The 2023 Indy 500 airs live on Sunday, May 28 beginning at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.