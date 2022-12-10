Where to Watch Iowa vs Chattanooga Wrestling Today

The Chattanooga Mockingbirds are taking on perennial wrestling powerhouse Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night.

The dual (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

Iowa vs Chattanooga Preview

The Chattanooga Mockingbirds (Mocs) are looking to snap a two-meet losing streak on Saturday, December 10 — but against the undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes that is going to be a tall order.

Still, Chattanooga head coach Kyle Ruschell told Go Mocs that they’re “excited” to go up against a high quality team.

“I think our guys are really excited to sleep in their own bed and wrestle a quality team in a great atmosphere. We could have a lineup with six different guys our fans haven’t seen live in the last year. It’s important for them to see what they’re about,” said Ruschell. “We don’t want to wrestle the singlet; we want to wrestle the guy. Just go out there and just fight him without all we got and give ourselves a best chance of win.”

Ruschell also said that it’s good for his team to face these tough schools early in the season to prepare them for the nationals — Chattanooga will have wrestled three Big Ten opponents after Iowa comes to town; the other two are Wisconsin and Purdue.

“It’s early in the season. Not only did we challenge [our opponents], we did it early so we can make the adjustments for the second half of the year. We wanted to give them the opportunity to wrestle high-quality guys. Those quality opponents, we’re going to see at the national tournament. So, it’s seeing them early, make the adjustments for the second half and then, execute our adjustments come nationals time,” said Ruschell.

Finally, he said that welcoming these big-time opponents is exciting for the fans in the area as well, telling Go Mocs, “It’s a big deal. Wrestling in this area is awesome. We’ve people stopping our guys at the grocery store and say, ‘Hey, I’m coming this weekend. Are you wrestling?’. It’s just exciting atmosphere for the community.”

The probable matchups are as follows:

125: Logan Ashton for Chattanooga vs Aidan Harris or Charles Matthews for Iowa

133: Brayden Palmer for Chattanooga vs Cullan Schriever or Jessa Ybarra for Iowa

141: Dayne Dalrymple or Franco Valdes for Chattanooga vs Real Woods or Drew Bennett for Iowa

149: Noah Castillo for Chattanooga vs Max Murin for Iowa

157: Lincoln Heck for Chattanooga vs Cobe Siebrecht for Iowa

165: Jackson Hurst or Caleb Waddell for Chattanooga vs Patrick Kennedy for Iowa

174: Rocky Jordan or Thomas Sell for Chattanooga vs Nelson Brands for Iowa

184: Matthew Waddell for Chattanooga vs Abe Assad for Iowa

197: Jake Boyd for Chattanooga vs Jacob Warner for Iowa

285: Logan Andrew for Chattanooga vs Tony Cassioppi for Iowa

The Chattanooga vs Iowa dual meet takes place on Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.