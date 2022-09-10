Iowa vs ISU Live Stream: How to Watch Cy-Hawk Game Online for Free

The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be put back on the line Saturday afternoon when Iowa plays host to Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have won this heated rivalry game six times in a row, but the offense certainly didn’t look convincing last week, providing some hope for the Cyclones to break the streak.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Iowa State vs Iowa streaming live online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Iowa State vs Iowa live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa State vs Iowa live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa State vs Iowa live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Iowa State vs Iowa live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Iowa State vs Iowa live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Iowa State vs Iowa 2022 Preview

Both Iowa and Iowa State won their week one games, though they were also both playing FBS opponents. Iowa State easily defeated Southeast Missouri state by a score of 41-20, while Iowa struggled with South Dakota State and only won 7-3 — and Iowa’s three scores were a field goal and two safeties.

So despite the fact that Iowa has a six-game winning streaking going against Iowa State, look for the Cyclones to give the Hawkeyes a run for their money this year.

In his pre-game press conference (via Yahoo Sports), Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz praised Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

“[Dekkers] really looked poised. Made good throws the other day, and they hit some big plays. They’ve got a good group of receivers. Tough to defend. But the biggest thing, he just looked like he was totally under control … and he can pull it down and run it, too,” said Ferentz, adding, “[Hutchinson’s] a really good football player, and then on top of it they do a really good job of moving him around, so he’s not always in plays. You don’t know where he’s going to show up, and they did a nice job the other day of getting a personnel mismatch and they made the opponent pay for it.”

Ferentz also said of the “boos” that could be heard during their first game, “verybody on the team is human, so I’m sure they hear it. I’m going to say it’s unfortunate, but it’s just — it is what it is. It’s sports and that’s the world we live in today. … Our intention right now is to go out and play, and we’ll evaluate everything as it comes.”

In his own press conference (via Cyclone Fanatic), Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell praised, of all people, Iowa’s punter, Tory Taylor.

“That’s consistently something that we got to continue to have a great plan for. He’s an outstanding player,” said Campbell. “You talk about the ability to change field position, the ability to and I think, sometimes the credit just goes to him, he is a great player, but they’re also really good in their coverage units. They also have 10 other guys that do a great job around him. I think from our end of it, we’re going to have a great plan for him and great plan of attack. At times we thought we had that last year, and, at times, that didn’t show up when we needed it to, but, again, a huge credit to him, great talent, and it’ll be a great challenge for us.”