How to Watch Iowa vs Minnesota Basketball Online Without Cable

The Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball team will host the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten action at Williams Arena on Christmas Day.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Minnesota online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels (for when there are multiple games on BTN) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa vs Minnesota live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Iowa vs Minnesota live on the Vidgo app, which is available on various devices.

You can also watch via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app using your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Iowa vs Minnesota live on the Hulu app on various devices.

You can also watch via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa vs Minnesota live on the Sling TV app on various devices.

You can also watch via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Iowa vs Minnesota Preview

The Hawkeyes opened their Big Ten schedule on Tuesday, blasting the Purdue Boilermakers 70-55 at home to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Fran McCaffery’s squad held Purdue to 39.7 percent shooting from the field and conceded just 3 free-throw attempts while winning the rebounding battle 37-35.

“It was by far our best effort on the glass and defensively,” the head coach said, according to The Associated Press. “We outrebounded them, which is hard to do. Purdue is always a terrific rebounding team. We had to stay connected, and we had to keep the effort and intensity.”

Iowa center Luka Garza scored a game-high 22 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-8 from distance. He grabbed 9 rebounds and came up with a pair of blocks.

“It was an impressive win for us, and an impressive effort for us in a lot of areas,” Garza said, per AP. “It was just a good effort, all around.”

Three days earlier, the Hawkeyes fell to the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs 99-88 in Sioux Falls, SD.

“We’re a veteran team. We know what it’s like to take a loss, and then have a short stretch into the next game,” Garza said after the win over Purdue, per AP. “We knew we had to flush it, learn from it, and take those things into the next game. We did that tonight at a really high level. Defending and getting rebounds tonight, that was one of the best efforts we had.”

The Gophers also bounced back from defeat their last time out, besting the Saint Louis Billikens 90-82 at home five days after dropping their conference opener to the then-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 92-65 in Champaign, IL.

Minnesota shot 47.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range against the Billikens.

“I thought that was the best ball movement of the year,” Gophers head coach Richard Pitino said, according to 247Sports. “We’ve obviously got a couple new faces out there. It’s going to take some time to get that on-court chemistry. They’re really good kids off the court, they have great chemistry off the court.”

Minnesota guard Marcus Carr shot 8-of-15 from the field and 14-of-19 from the charity stripe en route to a game-high 32 points, adding 7 assists and 4 steals.

“We were able to get the bigs going tonight,” Carr said, per 247Sports. “We had some good post feeds, and we were able to get good shots from the inside-out. That was also another emphasis of ours coming off of Illinois. Getting great shots, getting the shots that we want. Just making sure that we are not rushing our offense, and I thought that was something we did a great job of as well.”