Iowa vs Oklahoma State Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Wrestling dynasties clash when Oklahoma State heads to Carver Hawkeye Arena to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday.

The dual (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes are putting together a big 2022-2023 wrestling season. The No. 2-ranked team has only lost one duel meet so far this season when they were defeated 23-14 at No. 1 Penn State.

Now the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming to Carver Hawkeye Arena in what is sure to be a hotly contested meet. The Cowboys have only lost two meets so far this year, to No. 3 Iowa State and No. 12 Minnesota.

The probable match-ups for the Iowa-Oklahoma State meet are as follows:

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 28 Reece Witcraft (OKST)

133: No. 16 Brody Teske (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Daton Fix (OKST)

141: No. 2 Real Woods (Iowa) vs. No. 15 Carter Young (OKST)

149: No. 6 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. No. 20 Victor Voinovich (OKST)

157: No. 13 Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) vs. No. 9 Kaden Gfeller (OKST)

165: No. 7 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) vs. No. 23 Wyatt Sheets (OKST)

174: No. 14 Nelson Brands (Iowa) vs. No. 11 Dustin Plott (OKST)

184: Drake Rhodes (Iowa) vs. No. 10 Travis Wittlake (OKST)

197: No. 12 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. No. 18 Luke Surber (OKST)

285: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. No. 22 Konner Doucet (OKST)

In his pre-meet interview, Oklahoma State head coach John Smith said that going to Carver Hawkeye Arena is a huge opportunity for his team.

“It’s one of the greatest places to wrestle. Again, they maintain a high level of competition, you know? Where we’ve drifted, they’ve continued to go forward … in the end, it’s an opportunity for us as team, we got a chance to get better, and I don’t see any reasons why we can’t be highly competitive there … I’m expecting us to be competitive this weekend, I mean real competitive,” said Smith

He the joked, “We’ll be throwing some fists and some head-butting and everything else. Maybe not throwing fists.”

He also said that his team has to bring their A-game against the Hawkeyes.

“It’s gonna take good effort and a level of doing your part ot have a successful weekend. We need several guys to do their part. It’s a great time to be surprised as a coach … I want to be wowed in these two duel meets [against Iowa and Oklahoma]. You can be wowed even in some losses, like, ‘Wow, we were competitive.’ That’s what I’m looking for and I hope that they look forward to putting that out late in the season,” said Smith.

The Iowa-Oklahoma State duel meet airs live on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.