Iowa vs Iowa State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) will host the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Iowa State vs Iowa online for free:

Iowa State vs Iowa Preview

The Cyclones last played on December 2, when they lost a close one to South Dakota State, 71-68. Forward Solomon Young led the way for Iowa State, scoring 24 points. Javan Johnson (13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds), Jalen Coleman-Lands (12 points) and Rasir Bolton (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Cyclones in the loss.

Iowa State initially tried to get Young more established inside, but eventually got away from that, missing five consecutive three-point shots at one point in the first half.

“We’ve got to establish the post, that was the number one game plan,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. “We really wanted to establish the post because we thought we had an advantage to go inside there. And I thought we got away from it really early. You know, some threes are good. They were open threes. But then some it’s just too quick, they’re just not good shots.”

Considering they’ll be going up against one of the best teams and best big men in all of college basketball Friday, the Cyclones’ path isn’t getting any easier. “We’ve got a lot of work still ahead,” Prohm said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys trying to do it for the first time. And so we’ve got to keep growing from that. And I’ve got to do a better job with them…I think we’ve got to find our identity.”

The Hawkeyes are fresh from an impressive win over then-ranked No. 16 North Carolina Tuesday. Center Luka Garza had his usual double-double, netting 16 points while hauling in 14 rebounds, but he wasn’t the one getting all the attention after the game.

Guard Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 24 points, an emotional moment after having two hip surgeries over the last two seasons. Bohannon missed significant time as a result, and now the fifth-year senior is back and in the groove — and he’s feeling incredible about it. Bohannon was white-hot from downtown, netting seven 3-pointers in the win. CJ Fredrick also scored 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for Iowa, but Tuesday was all about Bohannon.

“Everything I’ve lived for and worked for my entire life is just being able to play in these big-time games and wanting to play against these top schools and do well,” Bohannon said after the win, “and try to do everything I can to help my team win.”

“When he gets open shots he’s going to make them,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery added. “I don’t care who we play.”

Iowa has won the last two meetings against Iowa State, winning last year on the road, 84-68. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 46–27.