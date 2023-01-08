Iowa vs Purdue Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

One of the premier dual meets of the weekend is when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, January 8.

The dual (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Iowa vs Purdue streaming live online:

Iowa vs Purdue Wrestling 2023 Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the Big Ten schedule undefeated, ranked No. 2 in the nation behind Penn State. Purdue is the home squad, but they are unranked and Iowa has won its last eight Big Ten conference openers, so it may be quite the thumping on the part of the Hawkeyes. The last time the Hawkeyes lost a Big Ten season opener was when they lost to then-No-1-ranked Penn State in the 2013-2014 season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes probable lineup for the meet is as follows:

125: Redshirt senior Spencer Lee

133: Junior Brody Teske or sophomore Cullan Schriever

141: Senior Real Woods

149: Redshirt senior Max Murin

157: Junior Cobe Siebrecht

165: Sophomore Patrick Kennedy

174: Senior Nelson Brands

184: Junior Abe Assad

197: Redshirt senior

285: Senior Tony Cassioppi

Iowa holds an all-time series record against Purdue of 45-4-3, though three of those losses and one of the draws did come on the road in West Lafayette. However, Purdue’s last dual win against the Hawkeyes was in 1961. Iowa head coach Tom Brands is undefeated against the Boilermakers.

The Purdue Boilermakers probable lineup for the meet is as follows:

125: Redshirt sophomore Matt Ramos

133: Sophomore Dustin Norris

141: Grad student Parker Filius

149: Junior Trey Kruse

157: Redshirt senior Kendall Coleman

165: Sophomore Stoney Buell

174: Junior Macartney Parkinson

184: Sophomore Ben Vanadia

197: Sophomore Hayden Filipovich

285: Sophomore Tristan Ruhlman

The marquee match-up to watch in the meet is the 157 pounds match. Iowa’s Cobe Siebrecht is ranked 15th in the nation, but Purdue’s Kendall Coleman is ranked 3rd. It would be a huge win for Siebrecht if he pulls it out, but he has only wrestled in six matches this season and hasn’t wrestled since December 10. Coleman, meanwhile, is 20-2 overall this season and has only lost to the two wrestlers ranked ahead of him, so he will push Siebrecht to the limit.

Another match-up that promises to be pretty great is the 125 pounds match. Iowa’s Spencer Lee is ranked 1st in the country, but Purdue’s Matt Ramos is ranked 11th, so it will not be an easy victory for Lee. This will probably be his toughest match so far this season; the two have never wrestled each other before in college. Ramos is 19-2 so far this season, while Lee is undefeated. However, Lee has only wrestled in five matches.

Lee told FloWrestling that he’s just taking things “one match at a time,” saying, “I hope to wrestle every single match for the rest of the season to be there for my teammates, but I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. I’m trying to win as much as I can, get as healthy as I can, and compete the way I want to compete.”

The Iowa vs Purdue dual meet begins Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.