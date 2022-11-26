Iron Bowl 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Alabama vs Auburn Online

Alabama and Auburn meet again in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, November 26.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of Auburn vs Alabama online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Iron Bowl 2022 Preview

Eighth-ranked Alabama (9-2) can spoil Auburn’s bowl game chances in the Iron Bowl rivalry game on Saturday.

“This is one of the greatest rivalry games in college football,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, via BamaOnline. “Most every team in rivalry games, it’s part of their legacy in terms of ‘how did they do in the rivalry game?’ And this is one of the biggest ones, and it means a lot to a lot of people in our state. It means a lot to us, our players and our fans, and we’re going to do the best job we can to get ready for this game.”

The Tigers (5-6) need a win against Alabama to qualify for a bowl game. An Auburn win would also drop Alabama to three losses for the first time since 2010. Alabama comes into the game with razor-thin College Football Playoff hopes.

“There’s no magical words. There’s no magical speech that I can give these coaches. It’s the Iron Bowl,” Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams said via Rivals. “That’s basically what I’m going to tell my guys, if they can’t get up for this game this week, for these seniors their last game that they’re going to be able to put on that uniform — these 24 seniors — then something’s wrong.”

“I truly feel like a lot of stuff that’s understood really doesn’t need to be said. I’m looking for our guys to come out and fight and compete and we’re not backing down at all.”

Auburn notably has been trouble at times for the Crimson Tide during the program’s decade of dominance with five national titles. The most famous of those Tigers upsets came in 2013 when a returned blocked kick for a touchdown shocked the Tide, 34-28. Auburn beat the Tide another two times since then in 2017 and 2019. The Tide won the past two meetings in 2020 and 2021.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has another strong season going with 2,664 yards and 24 touchdowns versus four interceptions. Young also averages 3.6 yards per carry, and he has three rushing touchdowns.

Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford bounced back from a two-interception game to help his team win against Western Kentucky on November 19. Ashford threw for 102 yards and no picks in a 41-17 win.

“They’re playing really well right now, and I think you’ve gotta give Cadillac [Williams] a lot of credit for that because it’s not an easy situation that he inherited relative to a changing of the guard right in the middle of the season,” Saban said via 247 Sports.