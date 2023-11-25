Iron Bowl 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Bama-Auburn for Free

The No. 8 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers (6-5) in the annual Iron Bowl matchup.

Iron Bowl 2023 Preview

The Tide are coming off a dominant went over the Chattanooga Mocs on November 18. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 13 of 16 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns, and he had planty of help from the running game. Bama’s backs racked up 315 yards on the ground in the win.

Milroe has completed over 66% of his passes this season for 2,267 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. The dual-threat QB has also rushed for 332 yards and 12 scores. Alabama is averaging 36.6 points and over 405 total yards a game on offense. On the defensive side, the Tide are giving up 15.9 points and 310.5 yards per contest.

On the other side, the Tigers are fresh from falling to the New Mexico State Aggies, 31-10, last week. Auburn QB Payton Thorne went 15-19 for 148 yards in a touchdown. Thorne also led the Tigers in rushing with 38 yards in a game that saw the Tigers amass just 213 total yards of offense.

The bulk of Auburn’s offensive production this year has been courtesy of RB Jarquez Hunter, who has 132 carries for 772 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. Hunter had just eight carries for 27 yards in last week’s loss to New Mexico State

Auburn is averaging 27.5 points a game on offense this season. On the defensive side, the Tigers are surrendering 21.5 points per contest.

The Tide are 13.5 point favorites in this game. Bama has won its last two matchups against Auburn. The Tigers have won the Iron Bowl three times over the past decade: in 2013, in 2017 and in 2019. All three victories came at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Iron Bowl 2023: What They’re Saying

“You know, people talk about all the crazy stuff that happens in this game. But since I’ve been here, the team that should have won the game won the game based on who played the best. So I think the focus needs to be on how are we going to play and how are we going to execute and do what we do and what kind of consistency are we going to be able to maintain in a difficult environment. We’ve had this challenge several times before, and this one’s going to be just as difficult as any of the rest.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the Iron Bowl.

“Stopping him, no one has really done that. We got to mix up the coverages and mix up the plan. Figure out if we can get pressure to him or not. Do we need a spy? We have all those things going through our heads right now. How much can our kids handle and do well against all the different sets you might see?” — Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze on Alabama QB Jalen Monroe.