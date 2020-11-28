Iron Bowl 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Auburn vs Alabama Online Free

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers (5-2) will head to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0) in the 85th Iron Bowl game Saturday afternoon.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Auburn vs Alabama online:

Auburn vs Alabama Preview

The Tide received some bad news this week when head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Saban won’t be on the sidelines, and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will take over the team in the head coach’s absence. Saban noted this week he doesn’t see any drop off coming for his undefeated, white hot team.

“Sark will oversee things in the building in my absence,” Saban said. “We won’t change anything other than some of the administrative, game-day decisions he’ll have to be involved in.”

Alabama doesn’t need to change much; The Crimson Tide are third in the FBS in scoring offense, averaging 47.2 points a game, and they’re coming off a ridiculous 63-3 win over Kentucky on November 21. Quarterback Mac Jones has been a revelation so far, boasting the second-best completion percentage in the nation (77.1) while averaging over 346 yards passing a game. It’s Jones’ first full season as a starter, and he’s in the running for the Heisman.

“He has a lot more experience (this year)” Saban said about Jones. “He has a lot more knowledge. He is a lot more confident and I think the improvement is pretty obvious to everyone that watches the games. He has been very efficient in his decision making, in terms of the things he does. I could not be more pleased with the progress he has made.”

Jones and company will be going up against an Auburn defense that is allowing 22.8 points a game, which is 30th in the country.

On offense, the Tigers are led by dual-threat quarterback Bo Nix, and they’re putting up 37.6 points a game over their last three games, all of which they’ve won. Auburn last played on November 21, when they beat Tennessee, 30-17. Nix has completed 61.3 percent of his passes, and he has 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven starts, and he talked about the confidence last year’s 48-45 win over the Tide has given him.

“I think it gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that I’m going into a tough place. Obviously we have a ton of guys coming back, a lot of the same skill guys that we had last year, and then obviously a lot of guys on the defensive side of the ball that do the same thing. So I feel comfortable. A lot of the guys that made big plays last year, they’re back. We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Nix said about facing Alabama.

The Tide are surrendering 22 points a game on defense, so Nix will face a stiff challenge.