‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Long-running hit comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns for its record-extending 16th season on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FXX is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FXX, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include new episodes the day after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16 Preview

When “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” premiered its 15th season in 2021, it became the longest-running live-action American comedy series, breaking the record for number of seasons set by “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” which ran for 14 seasons between 1952 and 1966. So every subsequent season of “It’s Always Sunny” sets a new record and it has been renewed through 18 seasons.

The FXX press release teases of season 16 that the gang is “ripping straight from the headlines” this season.

It reads:

The Gang™ is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here’s a headline for you: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!” But there’s nothing sweet about them as Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

The premiere episode is titled “The Gang Inflates” and its description reads, “Dennis and Mac get into inflatable furniture to deal with the economy’s inflation, while Dee tries to find a place to crash after being evicted by her greedy landlord and Charlie wants to pitch Frank his crypto/online investment idea. And in this inflation episode everything gets bigger – Dee’s desperation, Mac’s lips, and even Charlie’s apartment!”

Immediately following the premiere is episode two, titled “Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang.” Its description reads, “After Frank shoots Dennis and Dee, they resolve to take Frank’s gun away. Mac and Charlie go on a road trip with their moms to get their inheritances — for Mac, it’s letters written by his grandfather which have fallen into his Uncle Donald’s hands, while for Charlie, it’s a jar of teeth that is now in the hands of his sisters, Bunny and Candy.”

Then on June 14 comes episode three, titled “The Gang Gets Cursed.” Its description reads, “The Gang’s going to be on Bar Rescue but a series of bad omens leads them to believe they are all cursed. They set off to undo the curses and make amends to the people/things they’ve wronged. While Mac, who’s on a run of good luck, meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch.”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.