Jackass Shark Week 2.0 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The cast of “Jackass” is back for Shark Week 2022 with “Jackass Shark Week 2.0,” premiering Sunday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

‘Jackass Shark Week 2.0’ Preview

Jackass Star Poopies Bit in the Hand by a Reef Shark! | Shark Week Stream Jackass Shark Week on discovery+ ► discoveryplus.com/show/jackass-shark-week-us #discovery #sharkweek #shark About Jackass Shark Week: Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They'll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark… 2022-07-22T14:00:32Z

In 2021, Shark Week sent the cast of “Jackass” on a “Shark Week mission for the ages,” according to the Shark Week 2021 press release. They devised a series of “shark stunts” to “test their bravery and threshold of pain” as they “put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell.”

Now the team — Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poopies — is back to “finish what they started,” according to the Shark Week 2022 press release.

It continues:

After Knoxville sent the guys on a terrifying Shark Week mission last year, Knoxville is joining the boys as they head out to get their friend Poopies over his fear of sharks.

In an interview for their 2021 special, O’Connell told The Daily Beast that he had to warn the cast a lot about being dangerous and foolish.

“If you are trying to do something stupid, then you’re really nailing it,” he recalled saying, adding, “From the start, I was very uncomfortable. But they say that life starts at the end of your comfort zone. And I was definitely at the end of my comfort zone.”

The cast also recounted Poopie getting his hand bitten by a shark. He was saved by a medic who didn’t hesitate to dive into the bloody water.

“I mean, the level of commitment and bravery on the part of that medic to jump in that fast. It could not have been 10 seconds that that medic was diving into all those sharks,” recalled Steve-O.

“It was super impressive,” added O’Connell. “My wife is an ER doctor and she’s like, ‘I want that medic on your show at all times.’”

““We knew there was danger. There’s no question about that,” Poopies said of the incident. “But we didn’t know I was gonna get bit. I mean, it’s a blessing in disguise. I got bit, but it’s the best episode that Shark Week’s ever had.”

Steve-O also said they were worried for a while that the attack would derail the entire Shark Week production and never make it to air.

“I said, the only tragedy in this situation is if that footage gets buried. Across the board, as it relates to ‘Jackass,’ the more severe the consequences, then the better the footage,” said Steve-O. “Now, of course nobody wanted anybody to get bit and we were all visibly shocked and super bummed that it happened. But once it did happen, I mean, you got to give Poopies his glory.”

“Shark Week” airs from Sunday, July 24 through Sunday, July 31, beginning each night at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. “Jackass Shark Week 2.0” airs Sunday, July 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, all on the Discovery Channel.