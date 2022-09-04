Jackson State vs FAMU 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Jackson State takes on Florida A&M in FCS action on Sunday, September 4.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Florida A&M vs Jackson State streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida A&M vs Jackson State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Florida A&M vs Jackson State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida A&M vs Jackson State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida A&M vs Jackson State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Florida A&M vs Jackson State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

FAMU vs Jackson State 2022 Preview

Jackson State kicks off its season on Sunday against a Florida A&M team that already has one game under its belt.

JSU has high expectations after going 11-2 with a SWAC title and Celebration Bowl appearance in 2021. The Tigers return plenty of talent to contend again under head coach Deion Sanders.

Tigers players can focus on football for Sunday amid a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, due to recent flood damage.

“A challenge ain’t a challenge if it ain’t challenging my faith,” Tigers head coach Deion Sanders said via Andscape’s Jean-Jaques Taylor. “This is an effort at understanding from the Lord. We don’t flinch, because we know what we have and who we have.”

“The world would see it as a challenge as we deal with the water situation in Jackson, but since I’ve been here, we’ve dealt with the pandemic, we’ve dealt with ice storms and now we’re dealing with the water crisis,” Sanders added. “We’re good. This city, this town is resilient. This is who they are. All you have to do is instill hope.”

FAMU looks for hope on the field to bounce back form a short-handed and lopsided season-opening loss to North Carolina on August 27. The Tar Heels rolled to a 56-24 win while the Rattlers played without 25 ineligible players.

Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa had good moments in the loss with 279 yards passing for two touchdowns versus and interception. Moussa had little run support as the Rattlers mustered 56 yards on the ground.

FAMU’s defense couldn’t contain the Tar Heels, giving up 608 yards of total offense. UNC’s rushing attack gashed the FAMU defense for 314 yards, and Tar Heels quarterback Drake Mayes threw five touchdown passes against the Rattlers secondary.

Mayes’ performance could have JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders feeling confident going into Sunday’s game. Sanders threw for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns versus eight interceptions last year.

However, FAMU and JSU battled in a low-scoring defensive clash a year ago, won by the Tigers 7-6. Sanders only scored a rushing touchdown in that game while throwing for 221 yards.

FAMU finished last season at 9-3, and the Rattlers come into Jackson with high expectations for the SWAC season. A loss and dropping to 0-2 could dry up the Rattlers’ hopes for a SWAC title.

“Whoever wins this game has a leg up in the conference race,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said via Local 10.