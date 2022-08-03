How to Watch Jags vs Raiders Hall of Fame Game Online for Free

Trevor Lawrence won’t start the first official game of the Doug Pederson era when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. It’s the annual NFL Hall of Game, the curtain-raiser for preseason, and Lawrence won’t play a snap.

It’s a similar story for the Raiders, who are unlikely to give Derek Carr many snaps under center.

Still, football is back, and we’re all going to be watching.

The game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on NBC.

If you don't have cable, the game will also stream live on Peacock Premium, but that option isn't free

Hall of Fame Game 2022 Preview

Edge-Rushers Highlight First Depth Charts

Walker, a stud for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, is expected to be a do-all game-wrecker for the Jags. His first attempts to make a splash at this level will come from the SAM linebacker spot, according to the depth chart relayed by Demetrius Harvey of Sports Illustrated’s All Gators:

#Jaguars depth chart ahead of preseason Week 0 (1?) against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday: Lists Hamilton as the starting nose tackle with Fatukasi as an end. Marvin Jones and Zay Jones outside with Christian Kirk in the slot, as expected. pic.twitter.com/PgWPq02ttv — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 2, 2022

Walker can play multiple positions along the front seven, but Jones will do his damage from the edges. The Raiders are transitioning to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and Jones is key to the switch.

Jones is a lock on the depth chart, but other positions will remain fluid. Especially right tackle, where former draft flop Alex Leatherwood is slated to start at the moment, per Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore:

The @Raiders offensive and defensive depth charts for Hall of Fame game. Alex Leatherwood listed as first-string RT pic.twitter.com/slEknX39zP — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 2, 2022

The members of the depth chart most significant for this game are the backup quarterbacks.

Unheralded QBs In Focus

Lawrence’s absence means the Jags can focus on the passers who are set to backup 2021’s first-overall draft pick. Ordinarily, that would mean extended action for de facto No. 2 C.J. Beathard, but the former San Francisco 49ers deputy passer is out with a groin injury.

No Beathard means third-stringer Jake Luton will start, and the 26-year-old is already relishing the prospect, per John Oehser of the team’s official site: “I just want to go out there and execute. I think this camp we’ve done a lot of good things. We’ll go out and put our best foot forward. I want to move the ball around, get the ball in my guys’ hands and help the offense be in the best position to just execute.”

One player Luton won’t be getting the ball to is running back Travis Etienne. Like Lawrence, the second-year pro will sit this one out, according to Pederson:

HC Doug Pederson meets with the media | Press Conference | Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson meets with the media on the eighth day of training camp before practice. Subscribe to the Jaguars YT Channel: bit.ly/2zS0uDP For More Jaguars NFL Action: bit.ly/3dSYPww #JacksonvilleJaguars #Jaguars #NFL For more Jaguars action: jaguars.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jacksonvillejaguars/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/jaguars Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/jaguars/ 2022-08-02T12:41:07Z

Snoop Conner will take the reins in the backfield after thriving during training camp, per John Shipley of Sports Illustrated’s Jaguar Report: “Conner had a terrific practice on Monday, breaking off several long runs, picking up blitzes in pass-protection and making a few nice runs.”

The Raiders and McDaniels will also field reserve quarterbacks. Stidham and Mullens are both in the mix to be the next man up after Carr this season.

If there’s an inside track, Stidham should have it, thanks to his time with McDaniels as members of the New England Patriots. Yet, Stidham’s hopes could be dashed by the more experienced Mullens, who has been a starter for both the 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

Mullens last won a game he started against the Los Angeles Rams back in November, 2020, but he’s been impressing at this year’s camp, according to Raiders Digital Reporter Levi Edwards:

Nick Mullens had some zingers in him today pic.twitter.com/2swmuoWkre — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) July 24, 2022

Neither McDaniels nor Pederson should expect much from their patchwork teams this early in preseason. The focus is more about fitness and building play speed, but any standouts here will cement their chances of securing precious roster spots.