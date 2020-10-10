How to Watch Jaguars vs Texans on Roku, Apple TV or Other Device

The Houston Texans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Week 5 action on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Jaguars vs Texans Preview

The Texans dropped to 0-4 last week with a 31-23 home defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. A day later, the team axed Bill O’Brien, their head coach since 2014 and general manager since January.

O’Brien went 52-48 in the regular season and 2-4 in the playoffs in his first NFL head coaching gig.

“Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a statement released on the team’s official website. “I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston.”

The Texans are surrendering 31.5 points per game on the young season, the fifth-worst mark in the league. Their 20 points per contest on offense rank fourth-worst.

Crennel joined the organization weeks after O’Brien’s arrival. He served as Houston’s defensive coordinator in his first three seasons before being elevated to assistant coach, adding DC duties to his plate in 2018 and 2019.

The 73-year-old, known by some as RAC, has a 28-55 record as a head coach across stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I love RAC,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve always said it: I’ve been very fortunate to have a guy like Wade Phillips early in my career and a guy like Romeo Crennel here these last few years.

“Those two guys are just incredible people, incredible minds, incredible experiences, and I’ve been very fortunate to be around them, to learn from them and to grow with them.”

The Jaguars opened their 2020 campaign with a victory but they’ve dropped three straight since, most recently succumbing to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-25 on the road last week.

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew connected on 27 of 40 passes for 351 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception as his team outgained the Bengals 340-300 through the air. Cincinnati carried a massive advantage on the ground, however, outrushing the Jags 205-89, and limited Jacksonville to 2-of-10 on third-down conversions.

“We ran the ball well today, threw it well at times,” Minshew said, according to The Associated Press. “We have to stay away from drive killers, away from turnovers, and I believe we can be really good.”