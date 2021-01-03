Jaguars vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (10-5) will clash in what could potentially be the final game of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers on Sunday.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Jacksonville, Indianapolis and every other NFL city

Jaguars vs Colts Preview

After 17 seasons, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has addressed the possibility of hanging up the possibility of Sunday’s game against the Jags being the last of his career. “Shoot, yeah, it has crossed my mind,” Rivers acknowledged, per The Athletic. “Don’t intend that it will be, don’t hope that it is, but certainly, I think you have to acknowledge that it is a possibility,” the 39-year-old quarterback said.

While Rivers and company could absolutely see another game this season, much depends on the results of other games. In order to secure a spot in the postseason, the Colts have to beat the Jags while also having the Tennessee Titans either lose or tie against the Houston Texans. A win over the Jags and a loss or tie by the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns or the Miami Dolphins would also get Indianapolis a playoff berth, so there are a few ways Indy could reach the postseason.

Still, Rivers knows he and his team have to take care of their own business first. “Every scenario involves the Colts beating the Jags,” Rivers said, per the Washington Post. “That’s the only one we have a say in, so I think we have to just be focused on what we can control, find a way to get win No. 11 and don’t be distracted by all the other games.”

The Colts had won three straight before falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 28-24. Now, they’ll need to beat a Jaguars team whose lone win came back at their expense Week 1.

The Jaguars will start Mike Glennon over Gardner Minshew again, which bodes well for Indianapolis, as Minshew played well against the Colts in the Week 1 win. Minshew completed 95 percent of his passes against the Colts Week 1, but Jacksonville is going with Glennon, who has thrown for 811 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.

Glennon and the Jaguars are coming off an ugly 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears last week in which the quarterback threw two interceptions to Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Still, the veteran is taking it game by game, and he’s going to give it all he’s got against the Colts. “Every opportunity you get to be a starting quarterback in this league, I don’t take that for granted,” Glennon told the Washington Post. “You never know when this chance is going to come again.”

The Jags’ rumored “Tank for Trevor” campaign — their fans were openly cheering for the Bears last week in Jacksonville — could only help the Colts here, as will Indy’s top 10 defense, which is still the strong suit of the team.

On the injury front, DJ Chark, James Robinson, and Collin Johnson will all miss for Jacksonville, while Khari Willis, Rock Yasin and Will Holden will be out for the Colts.