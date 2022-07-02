How to Watch ‘Jailbreak Lovers’ Lifetime Movie Online for Free

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines movie to come to TV is “Jailbreak Lovers,” premiering Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Jailbreak Lovers” streaming online:

‘Jailbreak Lovers’ Preview

'Jailbreak Lovers' Stars Catherine Bell & Tom Stevens on True Story of Infamous Inmate Escape More than 15 years ago, a woman named Toby Dorr helped a man convicted of felony murder break free from prison. The story is told in the new Lifetime film, "Jailbreak Lovers." DBL Interview with Toby Dorr: youtu.be/3iNK7aYQnXA #tobydorr #catherinebell #tomstevens #jailbreaklovers #lifetime — Make DBL Your Daytime Destination | Weekdays! 12:30 p.m. – 1… 2022-06-23T19:33:55Z

Starring Catherine Bell and Tom Stevens, “Jailbreak Lovers” is inspired by the true story of Toby and John, star-crossed lovers who are on the run from the law in a dangerous nationwide manhunt, according to the Lifetime press release.

It teases:

Inspired by a true story, “Jailbreak Lovers” follows Toby (Bell), a woman who always played by the rules. Toby never ran a red light, married the only boy she ever dated, raised a family and went to church. She did everything she was supposed to do. When Toby loses her job and starts a non-profit to rehabilitate abused, rescued dogs at the local prison no one could have anticipated that she would end up on the run, shacked up with her younger lover John (Stevens), a convicted murderer. The star-crossed lovers hatch a plan to break John out of prison by smuggling him out in one of the dog crates, sparking a federal manhunt.

In an interview with KTLA, Bell said that her character’s story is “just crazy.”

“It was just crazy. She was so bored in her life and so wanting love and attention and admiration and he gave her all of that and she fell for it and broke him out of prison, it’s crazy. In a dog crate, no less,” said Bell.

She added that she was not able to speak to her character’s real-life counterpart, but she studied up as much as she could based on interviews.

“We didn’t own her rights specifically, but she had done so many interviews and she had been on ‘Dateline’ and all these talk shows, so I watched everything I could find of hers,” said Bell. “She has a podcast and a website, so I just studied as much as I could to just try and get her essence. I don’t look like her, but I feel like I had a blast just trying to capture who she was and where she was coming from and her accent … that was fun to play around with.”

In an interview with “Daily Blast Live,” Bell was asked what she would like to ask the real-life Toby about if she could and Bell said she would love to just sit down with her and talk.

“I would love to just chat with her. I find her fascinating, just that whole journey she went on and all the choices she made,” said Bell.

“Jailbreak Lovers” premieres Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.