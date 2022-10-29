Paul vs Silva Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Le’Veon Bell’s attempt to score a second knockout in as many fights will highlight the undercard before Jake Paul’s boxing match with Anderson Silva on Saturday, October 29.

Bell knocked fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson cold back in September. Now, Bell will take on ex-UFC middleweight Uriah Hall in Glendale, Arizona.

Hall and Bell is the highlight bout among the prelims, but the main focus will remain on Silva and Paul, with some, including KSI, believing the latter has taken on more than he can handle this time.

The fight card (9 p.m. ET start time; Paul vs Silva is fifth on the card) will be available exclusively on PPV, which you can buy through Showtime or through Fite TV and then watch a live stream on either of their apps.

You can buy the PPV through either of the above links, or you can read on for a more complete guide on how to buy and then watch Paul vs Silva streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Whether or not you have a subscription to Showtime, you can buy the fight straight through the Showtime platforms for $59.99:

Buy Paul vs Silva on Showtime

Once you’ve purchased the fight through Showtime PPV, you can watch Paul vs Silva live on the Showtime app or Showtime website.

Compatible devices for the Showtime app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also buy the PPV through Fite for $59.99:

Buy Paul vs Silva on Fite

Once you’ve purchased the fight through FITE TV, you can watch Paul vs Silva live on the FITE app or FITE website.

Compatible devices for the FITE app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Paul vs Silva Preview

KSI knows all about Paul, with the rapper, YouTuber and Misfits Boxing CEO beating Jake’s brother Logan by split decision in 2019. Now, KSI has told Boxing Social (h/t Paul Kelly of Sports Lens) “Honestly, I think he (Jake) might have bitten off more than he can chew.”

The thought is echoed by Daniel Cormier, with the former UFC Heavyweight champion telling ESPN’s Marc Raimondi: “The kid can fight, and there are many reasons as to why he can fight. But we talk about Anderson, all that he has done – Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is bigger and better than anything (Paul’s) ever done.”

There’s little comparison between Silva’s experience in the combat sports world and Paul’s brief but so far successful boxing career. The latter is 5-0, but Silva’s split decision win over ex-WBA middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was the perfect showcase for the Brazilian’s acumen in the boxing ring.

So was the first-round knockout of Tito Ortiz back in September 2021:

Silva deftly slipped several shots from the UFC Hall of Famer before connecting decisively. Paul will have trouble coping with this range of movement and hand speed at the Desert Diamond Arena.

Bell vs Hall Preview

Bell knows all about how just one punch can impact a fight. That’s what happened when he put one on Peterson:

The 30-year-old who was twice named All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers felt like seven-time Minnesota Vikings Pro-Bowler Peterson “was a little kinda timid,” per Boxing Scene’s Keith Idec. Hall won’t be anywhere near as passive because he’s battle-tested by a UFC career during which he once beat Silva by KO in 2020.

‘Prime Time’ swapped MMA for boxing in August, but Danny Howard of Covers.com pointed to “almost 20 years” as a pro fighter in one discipline or another as an obvious edge for Hall. Howard also commended the 38-year-old’s talent as a “competent striker,” compared to Bell dropping his hands and being “generally stiff” in his first fight.

All signs point to Bell’s professional debut ending in misery for the man who also played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Hall’s edge in experience should prove decisive, but Bell only needs to land the right shot once to spring an upset and firm up his in-ring credentials.