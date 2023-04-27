How to Watch James Corden Final Episode Online for Free

James Corden’s “Late Late Show” run is coming to an end on Thursday, April 27 during its regular time slot, but ahead of the final episode is the “Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special,” airing on April 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

‘The Last Last Late Late Show’ Preview

To celebrate his eight years of hosting “The Late Late Show,” global superstar Adele is giving host James Corden one last ride to work in his final “Carpool Karaoke,” which is perhaps the breakout star of his tenure in late night.

According to the CBS press release, the first time Adele appeared for “Carpool Karaoke,” the YouTube video of the segment has over 260 million views and is “one of the most popular late night clips of all time.”

The press release continues:

During their second “Carpool” together – and Corden’s last one as host of “The Late Late Show” – Adele surprises her longtime friend at home in the morning, waking him up and offering to drive the late-night host to work. Once in the car, Adele then turns the tables on Corden, asking him about past Carpools, pivotal moments in their friendship (including the time he tried, unsuccessfully, to prank her), and even a song she wrote that was inspired by an emotional conversation they shared.

Additionally, actor Tom Cruise joins Corden to crash a performance of “The Lion King” at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre where the two of them jump into the show as Timon and Pumba.

Ahead of the final episodes of “The Late Late Show,” Corden told “Entertainment Tonight” that he is “excited and scared at the same time.”

“It’s such an exciting feeling and terrifying and it’s just excited and scared at the same time,” he said. “But I think that’s probably when the most exciting things happen. I haven’t been this scared since I decided to take the show and move to America to do it. And that’s been a life-changing experience,” said Corden, adding, “I’ll miss it, I’ll miss it every single day and I’ll always think, ‘Oh, that was a thing that I did … how great.'”

The celebrity guests for his final episode are singer Harry Styles and comedian Will Ferrell. Corden plans to move back to London with his wife and three children, he told “Entertainment Tonight” in a separate interview, where he joked that his parents are “devastated” he’s coming back home.

“The Last Last Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” airs on April 27 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.