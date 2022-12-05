Japan vs Croatia Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Japan takes on Croatia in the World Cup on Monday, December 5.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Japan vs Croatia streaming live online:

Japan vs Croatia Preview

Japan and Croatia vie for a spot in the quarterfinals on Monday in Qatar.

The Japanese advanced to the knockout stage with a 2-1 record amid impressive wins in Group E. Japan beat Germany 2-1 on November 23 followed by a 1-0 defeat against Costa Rica on November 27. Japan bounced back to beat Spain 2-1 on December 1.

“We respect the opponent who beat the world champions Spain and Germany, after losing in the first half, they showed their mentality and character, their quality. Japan wants to prove themselves, they are the best in pressing and transition, even though they don’t have the ball,” Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said via Croatia Week.

Japan’s soccer fans went wild in the streets of Shibuya after another sensational giant-killing.

“Counterattacks end with five players, and Spain and Germany were penalized for their laxity, we have to regain possession immediately after we lose the ball or make a foul. I tell my players that we must not underestimate anyone — We have to play our game, give our best, and then the field will show who is better,” Dalic added.

Croatia advanced with a 1-0-2 mark in Group F. The Croatians started with a 0-0 draw with Morocco on November 23 and regrouped to beat Canada 4-1 on November 27. Croatia then tied Belgium 0-0 on December 1.

Ranked No. 12 in the world, Croatia looks to make another deep run in the knockout round after a championship match appearance in 2018. Other than the 4-2 loss to France for the title, Croatia has an unbeaten mark in nine of their past 10 matches.

Croatia, which hasn’t ever lost a Round of 16 match, has a short but storied past in the World Cup with a third place finish in 1998 in addition to the 2018 runner-up appearance. Croatia notably didn’t make it out of the group stage between those two high points with three early exits and one year of not qualifying in 2010.

“Croatia’s secret is primarily the quality of our players and the great generation. It is our talent, our work,” Dalic said via Croatia Week. “Croatia is perhaps for that world number one. No one is happier than us if we are finally champions, we have our chance. We will try, and I am always optimist. The World Cup is of high quality, Croatia is playing well, we have passed the group stages for the second time in a row. Croatia is arguably the smallest country among the 16, but our dreams are big.”

Japan, ranked No. 24 in the world, also has a short history in the World Cup. The Japanese didn’t reach a World Cup until 1998, and the team went down in the group stage for three of six appearances. The other three ended in the Round of 16, so Japan will look to win its first-ever knockout round match on Monday.

“Japan is perhaps the most persistent team, and in 2018 we survived such matches because we were patient, believed in ourselves and didn’t give up,” Dalic told Croatia Week. “We showed that approach in practice and I think we can confidently and equally deal with Japan.”

Croatia and Japan have met twice before in the World Cup where Croatia beat Japan 1-0 in 1998. The two tied 0-0 in 2006.