Japan vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Japan and Mexico are set to go head-to-head in an international friendly on Tuesday at UPC-Arena in Austria.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on Univision and TUDN.

Japan vs Mexico Preview

Japan took home a 1-0 victory against Panama last Friday and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 matches. However, Mexico is a team that Japan has not had great success against, winning just once in their last five.

“Mexico are World Cup regulars and have one of the strongest teams in the world. Playing them will give us the best picture of where we are in terms of our strength and international standing,” Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said. “Mexico have no glaring weaknesses. They are tactically astute, defend fiercely and apply a lot of pressure, so we need to find a way to counteract that.”

Mexico have not lost in their last nine matches, the latest being a 3-2 victory against South Korea. El Tri is expected to run out a similar lineup that got the job done against South Korea when they face Japan.

“The idea for tomorrow’s game will be similar to the last one, without many changes from one game to the other,” Martino said. “There will be some changes, other players will start again and I’ll look to give minutes to others like I did the other day with [Orbelin] Pineda and Uriel [Antuna], who played around 35 minutes.”

Martino expects a tough test from Japan for the friendly matchup.

“I think we are facing a very dynamic team, with very good individual technique, very tidy in playing out from the back and with individual talents, especially from midfield up, that are very unbalancing,” Martino said. “In our case, we want to continue to consolidate an idea, regardless of the tactical set-up that we are going to use, to continue our way of playing, which is the one we adopted two years ago and try to sustain.”

Mexico enters the game with even odds to take home the victory. Japan is listed at +270 to win, with the draw at +250. The total for the game is set at 2.5 goals. Japan’s last four games have ended 1-0. Mexico has gone over that number in eight of its last 10 games.